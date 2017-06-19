Penguin Computing, provider of high performance computing, enterprise data center and cloud solutions, today announces limited no-cost access to Intel’s latest Intel® Xeon Phi™ processor 7210-based platform cluster, which also includes Intel® Omni-Path Fabric, Intel® Parallel Studio XE tools and Intel® Solid State Drives on Penguin® Computing On-Demand (POD™) HPC cloud.

“This is a great opportunity for customers to test POD featuring the latest generation of Intel Xeon Phi processors,” said Victor Gregorio, Senior Vice President of Cloud Services, Penguin Computing. “It’s a convenient, no obligation means of experiencing POD’s strengths in HPC expertise in our bare metal computing cloud, with pre-installed optimized applications, Intel Omni-Path Fabric, and now – bootable Intel Xeon Phi processor-based platforms.”

Penguin Computing On-Demand HPC cloud service realized significant growth in the past year, with a 50 percent increase in POD capacity to meet customer demand in 2016. POD capacity grew an additional 50 percent just in the first quarter of 2017.

”Intel Xeon Phi processors are widely adopted to deliver the performance needed for demanding HPC and AI applications,” said Barry Davis, General Manager, Accelerated Workload Group, Intel. “Penguin’s on-demand cloud gives users the ability to test their code and see for themselves the benefits of using the latest Intel-based solutions.”

The POD Remote Access Program gives researchers, software developers and engineers an opportunity to:



Test code on next-generation platforms

Learn best practices for modern performance-critical programming

Benchmark standard or custom libraries on the specialized processors from Intel

Answer "what if" questions regarding computing hardware and software design

Decide whether a system based on an Intel® Xeon Phi™ processor is the right fit

POD’s solution based on Intel® Xeon Phi™ processor 7210 features:



64 cores with four logical processors per core (256 total processors)

Intel® Advanced Vector Extensions 512 (Intel® AVX-512)

High-bandwidth memory using 6 channels for access to 16GB MCDRAM

Transparent access to on-platform high-capacity DDR4 memory

96GB DDR4 RAM per node

The Intel Xeon Phi processor is a bootable host processor that delivers massive parallelism and vectorization to support the most demanding high-performance computing applications. These processors have been designed with a power-efficient architecture to optimize compute per unit of energy consumed. The integration of memory and fabric topples the memory wall and reduces cost to help solve big challenges faster. The Intel Xeon Phi processor enables machines to rapidly learn without being explicitly programmed, in addition to helping drive new breakthroughs using high-performance modeling and simulation, visualization and data analytics. It delivers the performance of an accelerator with all the benefits of a server-class processor.

Visit https://pod.penguincomputing.com/register_knl to register for Penguin Computing’s Intel® Xeon Phi™ processor remote access program on POD. Visit Penguin Computing’s booth J-610 at ISC High Performance 2017 in Frankfurt.

About Penguin Computing

Penguin Computing is one of the largest private suppliers of enterprise and high performance computing solutions in North America and has built and operates the leading specialized public HPC cloud service Penguin Computing On-Demand (POD). Penguin Computing pioneers the design, engineering, integration and delivery of solutions that are based on open architectures and comprise non-proprietary components from a variety of vendors. Penguin Computing is also one of a limited number of authorized Open Compute Project (OCP) solution providers leveraging this Facebook-led initiative to bring the most efficient open data center solutions to a broader market, and has announced the Tundra product line which applies the benefits of OCP to high performance computing. Penguin Computing has systems installed with more than 2,500 customers in 40 countries across eight major vertical markets. Visit http://www.penguincomputing.com to learn more about the company and follow @PenguinHPC on Twitter.

Penguin Computing, Scyld ClusterWare, Scyld Insight, Scyld HCATM, Relion, Altus, Penguin Computing On-Demand, POD, Tundra, Arctica and FrostByte are trademarks or registered trademarks of Penguin Computing, Inc.

Intel, Xeon and Xeon Phi are trademarks of Intel Corporation or its subsidiaries in the United States and other countries.

Contact:

Phillip Bergman

Viewstream

845-728-3984

pbergman(at)viewstream.com