To help fulfill President Trump and Jack Ma’s vision of one million new U.S. jobs through eCommerce, Alibaba Group is launching its new program to empower U.S. small businesses, entrepreneurs, and farmers to sell to 800 million Chinese consumers at "Gateway ‘17", a small business summit being held in Detroit, Michigan from June 20th through 21st.

Tompkins International , a global leader in China consumer and global eCommerce solutions works closely with Alibaba to empower U.S. companies to realize the benefits of selling to Chinese consumers through eCommerce.

Michael Zakkour, Vice President, China/APAC and Global eCommerce Strategy Practices at Tompkins International, is one of the world’s foremost experts on Chinese consumers, Alibaba, and cross-border eCommerce. Zakkour will be a featured speaker at Gateway ‘17 giving both a presentation and sitting on an expert panel. Zakkour will enlighten attendees on how to build a strategy for China cross-border sales and the steps that need to be taken to launch. A primary focus will be on consumer needs, product demand, and strategic planning and implementation, for China sales.

Tompkins has been on the ground in China from the very beginning of the “Opening Up and Reform” movement in the 1980s, through its growth into the most important manufacturing country in the world in the 90s and 2000s, and during its emergence as a consumer, services, technology, and the investment driven economy it is today.

Tompkins Asia consulting practice is built for a Globalization 2.0 world where businesses need to rethink, digitize, internationalize, and redeploy their “make it, move it, and sell it” strategies and operations to address the megatrends affecting their business.