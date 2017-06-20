Sampford Advisors, a leading Mergers and Acquisitions (M&A) advisor focused exclusively on Canadian technology companies, is pleased to announce that Evan Pilz has joined the firm’s newly opened Toronto office as a Vice President.

“Evan has a wealth of experience advising small and mid-cap technology companies in Canada pursuing mergers and acquisitions and other strategic alternatives.” said Ed Bryant, President and CEO of Sampford Advisors. “We are excited to have Evan join our team and help establish a full-time presence in Toronto, an extremely robust market for Canadian technology companies.”

“In a relatively short period of time, Sampford Advisors has established itself as a leader in advising Canadian tech companies on all their M&A needs. I’m really excited to be joining the team and helping to continue to expand Sampford’s presence in Toronto” Mr. Pilz said.

Evan has over 10 years of investment banking experience, with a focus on mergers and acquisitions for middle market technology companies in Toronto. Prior to Sampford Advisors, Mr. Pilz was with Q1 Capital Partners. Before this he held various roles at RBC, CIBC and Brookfield. He holds a Bachelor of Business Administration from the Schulich School of Business at York University, with a concentration in finance.

About Sampford Advisors

Sampford Advisors is a boutique Canadian investment bank focused exclusively on mergers and acquisitions for the technology sector. Sampford Advisors was formed to provide world-class M&A advisory services to Canada's tech community. Our team combines over 40 years of investment banking experience having advised on hundreds of transactions for companies across North America and worldwide. Sampford Advisors has offices in Ottawa and Toronto.