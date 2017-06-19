Thomas McAvoy’s new book Science Deepens Faith ($16.99, paperback, 9781498475471; $8.99, eBook, 9781498475488) presents a true story about being stricken with a rare cancer, Pseudomyxoma Peritonei. Research on the disease was initiated in 2004 and it is still ongoing today. Readers will understand that there is no contradiction between science and religion and why the two are in complete harmony. They will also learn why science does not have all the answers about life, and in some cases scientists actually have “faith” in theories that are not testable. Readers will see why good will, hard work, and being open to spiritual input pays off, and that miracles do happen.

McAvoy says, “Today many people think that science has all the answers and religion is passé. The book’s discussion on the fine tuning of the creation of the universe (Big Bang), the unique features of our solar system, evolution, and physics clearly demonstrates that nothing could be further from the truth.”

Tom McAvoy was born in Brooklyn, New York in 1940 and he received his B.S. in Chemical Engineering from Brooklyn Polytechnic Institute in 1961. He received a Ph. D. in Chemical Engineering from Princeton University in 1964. He taught chemical engineering for 40 years, first at the University of Massachusetts (1964-1980) and then at the University of Maryland (1980-2004). Tom has published more than 180 technical papers. He is currently Professor Emeritus at the University of Maryland, where he holds joint appointments in the Department of Chemical and Biomolecular Engineering, the Institute for Systems Research, and the Bioengineering Department.

Xulon Press, a division of Salem Media Group, is the world’s largest Christian self-publisher, with more than 12,000 titles published to date. Retailers may order Science Deepens Faith through Ingram Book Company and/or Spring Arbor Book Distributors. The book is available online through xulonpress.com/bookstore, amazon.com, and barnesandnoble.com.

