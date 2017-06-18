VEGF-Inhibitor in Mesothelioma Treatment Cediranib combined with cisplatin-pemetrexed has a reasonable toxicity profile and preliminary promising efficacy.

A new clinical trial of the VEGF-inhibitor cediranib suggests that, at the right dose, the drug might safely be used to improve the effectiveness of standard chemotherapy for pleural mesothelioma. Surviving Mesothelioma has published a new article on the trial. Click here to read it now.

For the Phase I trial, doctors at several US cancer centers helped test a mesothelioma treatment combination including the oral cancer drug cediranib the the standard mesothelioma chemotherapy drugs pemetrexed (Alimta) and cisplatin.

“Cediranib combined with cisplatin-pemetrexed has a reasonable toxicity profile and preliminary promising efficacy,” writes oncologist Anne Tsao, MD, of MD Anderson Cancer Center in Texas.

The study, published in the Journal of Thoracic Oncology, determined that 20 milligrams of cediranib, taken during each chemotherapy cycle for six cycles, produced a disease control rate of 90 percent and a median overall survival of 16.2 months.

“Although previous studies of cediranib have produced some severe side effects, this study of the drug at a smaller dose suggests that it may still have a role to play in mesothelioma treatment,” says Alex Strauss, Managing Editor for Surviving Mesothelioma.

For the complete details of the new cediranib study, as well as background on the drug, see Cediranib May be Safe Supplement to Mesothelioma Treatment, now available on the Surviving Mesothelioma website.

Tsao, AS, et al, “Phase I Trial of Cediranib in combination with cisplatin and pemetrexed in chemo naive patients with unresectable malignant pleural mesothelioma (SWOG S0905)”, June 6, 2017, Journal of Thoracic Oncology, Epub ahead of print, http://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S155608641730429X

