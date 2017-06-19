Helping to make communities stronger through technology and philanthropy, Halcyon Financial Technology, L.P. (HalcyonFT) is now donating 1 percent of all company profits each quarter to inspire new solutions, support forward-thinking causes and contribute to the greater good.

Based in San Francisco, HalcyonFT works with small to mid-size financial services firms throughout the United States, helping clients leverage cloud-based services to enhance employee productivity and improve collaboration. The new program is designed to support nonprofits that “contribute to the advancement and sustainment of the world we live in.”

“Innovation is one of our core values, and we believe in the power of collective energy to inspire newer, faster and greater solutions through technology,” said HalcyonFT’s Managing Partner Rodric O’Connor. “We are delighted to support outstanding nonprofits in the communities where we live and work. It’s about creating sustainability, community and innovation in the world.”

Halcyon FT made its first donation to an organization, which works to advance strategic solutions to natural resource challenges and supports environmental education. In particular, this non-profit supports organizations working to improve the stewardship of water resources and reduce global climate change to create a more sustainable future.

Halcyon Financial Technology, L.P. (“HalcyonFT”) is an information technology services firm founded in 2010 by industry veteran Rodric O’Connor. Focused exclusively on serving financial services firms, HalcyonFT delivers outsourced IT solutions with a comprehensive understanding of industry trends, challenges and expectations. HalcyonFT offers an unparalleled degree of professional IT service encompassing top-level strategic leadership from an award-winning CTO, along with deep knowledge and focus of all staff in the specific requirements of the financial services industry. For more information, please visit http://www.halcyonft.com.