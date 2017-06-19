Lucid Software has partnered with Clearvision to bring the best of cloud-based visual communication tools to a broader audience within the Atlassian ecosystem. Clearvision, an Atlassian Platinum Solution Partner, offers scalable software solutions for a myriad of clients, including Tinder, Motorola, Cisco, and Vodafone. Lucid Software produces leading cloud-based visual productivity applications—Lucidchart and Lucidpress.

The partnership is designed to give Clearvision clients access to the superior visual solutions Lucid Software’s products provide. Lucidchart is a visual productivity platform that makes understanding and sharing ideas, information, and processes easy for anyone. Lucidpress is a design and layout application that helps enterprises create and distribute branded print and digital content across distributed teams. Both are utilized in over 175 countries by more than 10 million users.

In reference to the partnership, Joseph McFarlane, Manager of Channel Sales at Lucid Software said, “We couldn’t be happier with Clearvision as partners. Their consulting and implementation experience within the Atlassian ecosystem, coupled Lucid’s visual communication platform, will bring an unparalleled experience to Atlassian users around the globe.”

Simon Wood, CMO at Clearvision, added, “We at Clearvision are very excited about the opportunities this partnership will bring. Lucid Software’s strong presence within the Atlassian ecosystem complements ours, while its powerful visual communication tools will be a great addition to the portfolio of products and services our clients love.”

Both companies are confident that this partnership will help them to bring an even greater level of service to their clients.

About Lucid

Lucid Software is a leading provider of cloud-based visual productivity applications. Lucidchart is an essential visual productivity platform that helps anyone understand and share ideas, information, and processes with clarity. Lucidpress is a design and layout application that helps anyone create branded print and digital content. Both are utilized in over 175 countries by more than 10 million users, including Comcast, NASA, Netflix, Target and Xerox. Since the Utah-based company’s founding in 2010, Lucid Software has grown in revenue by nearly 100 percent each year and has received numerous awards for its business and workplace culture.

About Clearvision

Clearvision is an innovative software services company with offices in Southampton and London UK, as well as Philadelphia, Dublin, and Bangalore. Since 2005, Clearvision has applied its expertise to support hundreds of leading organizations in managing transformation in their IT and across teams. As an enterprise-certified Atlassian Platinum Solution Partner, Clearvision offers consultancy services, technical implementation, hosting, training, and support packages for the Atlassian tools and leading software solutions. From collaborative discovery sessions to ongoing support, Clearvision empowers teams to reach their full potential.