Radouga Distilleries, located in Blaine Lake, SK, is proud to announce their Silver Medal received at the recent San Francisco World Spirits Competition (http://www.sfspiritscomp.com/) held April 21st to 23rd, 2017.

The silver medal earned was judged by an international panel of spirits experts in a double-blind tasting vote.

Provincial Vodka is the company's flagship product, created by distillery founder, Paul Riben. The word vodka is a combination of voda, the Russian word for water (diminutives are a Russian specialty) and wòdka in Polish, both of which make it “little water.” The distillery, currently a craft-distillery, uses water from an inter-glacier aquifer along with grains grown by the distillery to create a unique smooth, clean flavor that had a definite impact on the judges.

“We’ll continue making quality vodka for as long as people want to experience quality vodka. By the response we are getting in the marketplace, it looks like we’ll be making Provincial Vodka for a long, long time.”

The technical vodka profile is that good vodka will have a creamy, sweet or grainy odor, a crystalline luster, an internal energy, and should taste soft not hard, creamy not watery, smooth not rough.

The product continues to gain recognition received from a gold medal win at the New York World Wine and Spirits Competition in Fall 2016 and has translated into sales success. The company believes that a reputation for producing truly world class spirits will be further driven at international events like the San Francisco World Spirits Competition. Now that the product is available in the US through Craft Spirits Cooperative of San Francisco, CA, the company is confident that this level of acknowledgement will garner interest from prospective distributors and agency partners across the US and elsewhere.

About the San Francisco World Spirits Competition:

Founded in 2000, the San Francisco World Spirits Competition (SFWSC) has become the most respected and influential spirits competition in the world. Emphasizing integrity and impartiality, the SFWSC takes great pride in ensuring that all entries are treated with equal care and consideration by our panels of carefully selected spirits-industry experts.

About Radouga Distilleries:

Radouga Distilleries is one of the most recent additions to the Canadian distillery scene and is located in Blaine Lake, SK. A privately held company, Radouga founder Paul Riben maintains involvement in the production and quality control of the Radouga product line, including Provincial Spiced Vodka, and liqueurs Paul's Apple Pie and Paul's Blueberry Pie. No preservatives are used in any of the Radouga products and Radouga is Proud to be Canadian and to represent Canada on the world stage. Radouga products are currently available in Canada and the US.