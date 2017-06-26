Provincial Vodka Proud to Win Gold at the SIP Awards in Los Angeles

Ultimately, its consumers that decide if a product is going to stay in the market. Nobody can stay in the spirits industry with a niche product that doesn’t have a loyal following. An award like this is just the beginning of our US following.

Radouga Distilleries, located in Blaine Lake, SK, is proud to announce their Gold Medal received at the recent SIP Awards (https://sipawards.com/) held May 13th, 2017.

This was the first competition Radouga has entered their already internationally recognized Provincial Vodka where the tasting was done by a consumer panel.

Provincial Vodka is the company's flagship product, created by distillery founder, Paul Riben. Once again, the overall quality, particular taste markings, and ultra-clean finish made a distinct impression on the judges.

“Ultimately, its consumers that decide if a product is going to stay in the market. Nobody can stay in the spirits industry with a niche product that doesn’t have a loyal following. An award like this is just the beginning of our US following.”

The technical vodka profile is that good vodka will have a creamy, sweet or grainy odor, a crystalline luster, an internal energy, and should taste soft not hard, creamy not watery, smooth not rough.

This latest award, judged by a consumer panel, builds on the momentum started from medals won at the New York World Wine and Spirits Competition in Fall 2016 and the San Francisco World Spirits Competition in April of this year. With the product now available in the US through Craft Spirits Cooperative of San Francisco, CA, the company is confident that this level of acknowledgement will continue to gain interest from prospective distributors and agency partners across the US and elsewhere.

About the SIP Awards:

The SIP Awards stands apart as the only internationally recognized consumer judging spirits competition. Catering to the opinions and palates of the discerning public, the SIP Awards presents a unique, spirit judging competition, unaffected by industry bias. This pragmatic and refreshing model of evaluation provides an honest stage for feedback and recognition where top brands showcase their achievements.

About Radouga Distilleries:

Radouga Distilleries is one of the most recent additions to the Canadian distillery scene and is located in Blaine Lake, SK. A privately held company, Radouga founder Paul Riben maintains involvement in the production and quality control of the Radouga product line, including Provincial Spiced Vodka, and liqueurs Paul's Apple Pie and Paul's Blueberry Pie. No preservatives are used in any of the Radouga products and Radouga is Proud to be Canadian and to represent Canada on the world stage. Radouga products are currently available in Canada and the US.