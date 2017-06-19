EDETEK Unveils New CONFORM™ Products at DIA 2017 Annual Meeting

CONFORM

EDETEK, Inc., a clinical technology company focused on delivering innovative solutions for clinical development reported today that it is launching two new additions of its award-winning cloud-based platform CONFORM™: Information Hub and Clinical Data Lake. The company will be demonstrating new capabilities at the DIA 2017 Annual Meeting in Chicago, IL, June 19-22, 2017.

“Modern clinical trials use variety of systems and devices to collect information. IoT patient wearable devices, ePRO smart phones, tablets, EHR systems, eConsent and IVR applications represent a subset of digital sources. Not only do these data suppliers need to communicate with the sponsor’s systems, but also often need to communicate with each other. The exponentially growing number of possible data integrations and communications is a burden on all participants. CONFORM™ Information Hub is our solution to greatly reduce the cost and time required to develop process orchestrations and application integrations. Once the systems and devices are registered and configured in our repository, they can participate in trials of many sponsors. Likewise, sponsors can choose registered digital providers based on specifics of the trial. CONFORM™ is fully event driven and processes any data loads in real time. The Information Hub also records all events it receives for auditing and aggregation. Data streams that require validation and transformation benefit from the existing CONFORM™ components”, states Peter Smilansky, Senior Vice President of Product Strategy of EDETEK.

“We are also addressing backbone information management and computational needs of clinical scientists with the addition of CONFORM™ Clinical Data Lake. The Data Lake is a globally distributed, controlled, and GxP compliant informational store of clinical structured and unstructured data. It is also a high-performance data processing and analytical computing environment. Our customers are no longer limited by legacy technologies that impose data structures that force complexities in upstream and downstream data conversions before the study data can be consumed and shared with partners and regulators. Metadata and event-driven production tasks as well as ad-hoc analytics for clinical data scientists can be completed in the Data Lake. This modern cloud system is configurable, infinitely scalable and highly durable. The information is available at anytime and anywhere in the world. All of CONFORM™ clinical applications will be upgraded to utilize the Data Lake repository in the near future.”

Jian Chen, EDETEK’s President and CEO, commented, “We are excited to introduce Information Hub and Clinical Data Lake products to complement our popular CONFORM™ platform. These innovative components strengthen front and back-end capabilities of CONFORM™ bringing it in line with our strategic vision of offering a market leading all-encompassing and cost-effective clinical informatics platform.”

Information Hub is available immediately. Clinical Data Lake is expected in Q4 2017.

EDETEK, Inc., a CDISC Registered Solutions Provider and AWS Life Sciences Partner is a clinical technology provider to biopharmaceutical and medical device companies.

