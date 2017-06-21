enmo Technologies Announces Expansion Into Japan

enmo Technologies, a leader in mobile IoT, today announced expansion into Japan via availability of a Japanese language user interface for its SaaS Platform and appointment of Brilliant Technologies Company and Clavis Company, both part of Macnica Inc., as its distributors in Japan.

“Our SaaS Platform, which we launched in English, is used by developers to rapidly prototype Bluetooth-based IoT Smartphone Apps”, said Mike Speckman, chief business officer at enmo. “To make it even that much easier for developers worldwide to use our Platform we will localize it, starting with the Japanese-language user interface we are launching today. Next up is Chinese-language user interface for our Platform.”

Localization is not just translating a user interface into a local language, it’s much broader than that – it includes local support (technical and sales/marketing). Brilliant Technologies and Clavis will provide such local support to enmo customers in Japan. “We are delighted to two of the pre-eminent distributors in Japan - Brilliant and Clavis - represent us”, continued Speckman. “And customers now have the convenience of a 1-stop shop in Japan, they can purchase IoT devices we support and access to our Platform through Brilliant and Clavis.”

“We are very excited to be able to distribute enmo in Japan”, said Shoichi Teshiba, company president of Brillant Technologies. “We expect the combination of IoT devices on our line-card and enmo will be very well received by IoT customers.”

“We too very much look forward to promoting enmo”, said Takemasa Sato, company president of Clavis. We believe the full IoT solution chain we now offer, IoT device and enmo’ technology, will greatly speed-up IoT development our enterprise, industrial, healthcare, and government customers.

Customers in Japan interested in learning more about enmo or accessing the enmo Platform can contact Brilliant (Hiroyuki Matsuya, matsuya-h(at)btc.macnica.co.jp) or Clavis (Motoki Kato, kato-m(at)clv.macnica.co.jp).

About enmo Technologies

enmo (http://www.enmo.mobi) is an enterprise mobility startup based in the San Francisco Bay Area, enmo’s SaaS Platform used by developers to quickly prototype Mobile IoT Smartphone solutons (IoT device firmware, Smartphone App, Cloud connectors). Mobile IoT are battery-powered IoT devices whose sensor data are read by Smartphone Apps. enmo’s value includes (1) enabling new and valuable Mobile IoT use cases, and (2) faster time-to-market and lower development costs.

About Brilliant Technologies Company and Clavis Company

Brilliant Technologies Company and Clavis Company are division companies of Macnica, Inc. Since its establishment in 1972, Macnica Inc. has specialized in the supply of wide a variety of high-value-added electronic parts and network equipment, particularly semiconductors, to the electronics, information and communications industries. The company is justly known as a leader in the high-technology fields in which they operate. In recent years, Macnica has expanded its lineup to provide in-depth technical support to customers in addition to the supply of devices. Its customers include Japan’s leading electrical and electronic products manufacturers. The company has its headquarters in Yokohama, and its 70 sales office are located in USA, Canada, Brazil, United Kingdom, Germany, Italia, Spain, France, Poland, Hong Kong, Taiwan, Korea, China, Singapore, Thailand, India, and Malaysia. For more information, visit http://www.macnica.co.jp/en/.