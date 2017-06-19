CONFORM

As Vice President, Product Services, Mr. Guinter is responsible for overseeing all service activities supporting EDETEK’s products including training, implementation, support, and client process and SOP development.

Mr. Guinter brings a wealth of industry experience to his new role. He has previously held leadership roles for service providers and top-tier pharmaceuticals, and as an independent consultant supported a top-tier biotech development of their standardization processes ground-up. Mr. Guinter has been a volunteer to CDISC since 2001, was a co-lead for the CDISC Submission Data Standards team when the Study Data Tabulation Model (SDTM) was developed and is an acknowledged principle contributor to the SDTM.

As Senior Director, Product Business Development, Mr. Gee is responsible for introducing EDETEK products to potential clients, managing existing client relationships, forming partnerships with key target pharma companies, and managing the full sales cycle

Mr. Gee brings over 15 years of pharma industry business development expertise to EDETEK. His experience working with numerous technology based companies, whose products and services significantly improved the entire clinical trial process, will be of significant value to EDETEK.

Jian Chen, EDETEK’s President and CEO, commented, “Tom and Mark both bring a wealth of experience to our leadership team. It is an exciting time when top industry talent is recognizing, and joining our EDETEK teams to provide unmatched products and services to the entire life science industry.”

Tom Guinter, Vice President, Product Services, added, “I am excited to join the EDETEK teams, everything I saw and see at EDETEK convinced me this is the most dynamic team in industry, completely committed to making a difference in the flow of information throughout the clinical research lifecycle.”

Mark Gee, Senior Director, Product Business Development, added, “At this point in my career I was looking to join forces with a company whose technology and services have the potential, from an innovative perspective, to positively change how clinical trial data is managed and utilized. EDETEK was a perfect fit. After evaluating EDETEK’s current technologies and their extensive product development program I am excited about the future EDETEK has and I am honored to be an integral part of it."

Mr. Guinter and Mr. Gee are located in EDETEK’s headquarters office in Princeton, NJ

About EDETEK

EDETEK, Inc., a CDISC Registered Solutions Provider and AWS Life Sciences Partner is a technology provider to biopharmaceutical and medical device companies. Founded in 2009, EDETEK now has global presence in US, Europe, and China, providing SaaS based clinical technologies that manage the entire lifecycle of clinical information.