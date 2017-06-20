INCOMING! ScripTouch Transforms University Mailroom

Scriptel Corporation With Scriptel signature pads, we found a solution compatible with our current system and ready (to handle) future upgrades to our IT infrastructure

It used to be that the University of Charleston mailroom processed roughly 20 or 30 packages per day.

Parcels in need of special handling—particularly those larger than a standard P.O. box—continue to arrive at the mailroom. Some are addressed to students. Others are addressed to staff. Still others are addressed to faculty members. Yet, over time, trends in online shopping have pushed the incoming number ever higher.

Today the UC mailroom staff processes an average of 150 parcels daily.

"Our legacy mail system was woefully outdated," explains Brian Baum, Senior Analyst and Developer at the University of Charleston, who began researching digital workflow and electronic signature solutions.

Scriptel Corporation's ScripTouch signature pad series immediately intrigued him.

"We were concerned that our current pressure to modernize would force us to make an ill-informed decision. Yet, with Scriptel signature pads, we found a solution compatible with our current system and ready (to handle) future upgrades to our IT infrastructure."

After reviewing Baum's concerns, the Scriptel sales team recommended a ScripTouch ProScript interface equipped Magstripe LCD Signature Pad (ST1525). During the 30-day demo period alone, Baum noted, the extent of the interface's flexibility made for easy integration into UC's existing system with minimal development on his part.

Scriptel has led the electronic signature pad and digitizer component industries since 1982. As a trusted provider of capacitive pen, touch screen and Citrix Ready signature capture device technology it offers solutions with a range of professional applications. Still, this was the company's first foray into mailroom territory.

"The University of Charleston's reach extends around the world," says Stephan Herron, Scriptel President and CEO, "as does our own."

"Yet, with an increased presence in the global marketplace comes increased responsibility. We're thrilled to help UC use paperless technology to quickly and securely manage its incoming parcels, establish a reliable chain-of-custody from receipt through pickup and address its information security needs at every point in between."

"I also think it's a hoot that we found a way to make the UC's Golden Eagle mascot dance across the capture pad when its digital signature display launches into screensaver mode. Go, Golden Eagles!"

UC's previous mailroom system was designed in the early 2000s, when online shopping was still in its early-adopter phase. Today online shopping is the norm with The Wall Street Journal noting that 2016 was the year in which consumers finally tipped the scales and began making, "more of their purchases on the web than in stores."

UC's custom digitizing solution from Scriptel satisfies three distinct needs, by being:



Scalable – keeping pace with today's and tomorrow's trends

Efficient – making easy work of parcel handling and accountability

Secure – enabling student, staff and faculty ID number authentication and encryption which has made easy and reliable work of tracking, scheduling pickup and receiving packages

If UPS's "Pulse of the Online Shopper" report for 2016 is any indication, all three areas are of critical concern as third-parties like Scriptel play an increasing role in the e-commerce experience of those living, learning and working both on- and off-campus.

Indeed, after their initial experience with Scriptel, UC has ordered additional units.

Go, Golden Eagles, go!

###

About Scriptel

Scriptel Corp. (est. 1982) – An innovator in the e-sign and digitizer component industries, Scriptel debuted its first peripheral in the late 1980s. It has since become a trusted leader in capacitive pen and Citrix Ready electronic signature pad technology with POS, healthcare and other professional applications. Software solutions include EasyScript 3.0, ScripTouch Remote and now mSign — turning any mobile device into a wireless signature pad. Scriptel is headquartered in Columbus, Ohio and proudly offers top tier service and software integration support by phone, via email, in person (by appointment) and through social media as @ScriptelSupport on Twitter. Visit Scriptel.com to learn more.

Copyright © 2017, Scriptel Corporation. Scriptel®, ScripTouch®, Assist™, EasyScript™, mSign™, OmniScript™, ProScript™, StaticCap™, and Sign and Save™, along with their associated logos, are the property of Scriptel Corporation.