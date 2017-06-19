IAOP World's Best Outsourcing Advisor “WGroup has delivered a unique value-driven approach to service delivery transformation since 2004. We have worked with firms around the world to optimize operations, reduce costs, and maximize profitability,” said WGroup CMO Domenic Colasante.

IAOP selects exceptional organizations through a rigorous scoring methodology that distinguishes the Top 20 consulting, legal, and sourcing advisory firms in the world. Nominees were judged by a panel of outsourcing leaders, and inclusion in the winners list is based on stringent evaluation across criteria such as size, customer satisfaction, depth of competence, management capabilities, and growth.

WGroup was awarded “Star” recognition and a perfect score of 8 (the average was 5.7 among other advisory firms) for its “Programs for Innovation,” which include its Service and Technology Provider Exchange Program, Client Exchange Program, and Innovation Center of Excellence Service (iCoE).

“WGroup has delivered a unique value-driven approach to service delivery transformation since 2004. We have worked with firms around the world to optimize operations, reduce costs, and maximize profitability,” said WGroup Chief Marketing Officer Domenic Colasante. “Our commitment to driving innovation is a cornerstone of that approach, and this has fostered continued success as we have doubled in size over the past two years. IAOP has recognized our achievements in outsourcing by naming us a 2017 World’s Best Outsourcing Advisor.”

WGroup’s Service and Technology Provider Exchange Program ensures consultants are up-to-date on emerging technologies, and includes consultant education programs, technical training, and weekly “innovation calls” focused on advanced and emerging technologies. The Client Exchange Program ensures WGroup’s clients are aware of industry best practices through sessions that provide insight into metrics and targets. The iCoE programs are set up to advise clients on how to innovate and grow on their own. Generally, firms with an iCoE (Innovation Center of Excellence) are in the top 20 percent of their industry’s performance.

Many of WGroup’s clients endorsed WGroup’s IAOP nomination, and the company was awarded Star recognition for “Customer References.” The firm also received the highest possible score of 8 for “Awards and Certifications,” reflecting proficiency in Six Sigma, ITIL, information security (CISSP), and project management (PMP). The average for other consulting firms was 4.4.

The World’s Best Outsourcing Advisors list will be published in the June issue of FORTUNE® magazine, along with the 2017 Global Outsourcing 100, in which WGroup is also featured.

“Buyers understand there are hundreds of qualified service providers and advisors out there, but what they really need to understand now is what makes each one exceptional,” said IAOP CEO Debi Hamill. “The Global Outsourcing 100 and World’s Best Advisors lists have done just that. We are proud to recognize WGroup for being among the highest rated companies in customer references, company awards and certifications, and programs for innovation.”

