The Colorado Association of Litigation Support Professionals (http://www.COALSP.org), a non-profit professional organization of legal technology professionals, attorneys, and professional legal support staff based in Denver, Colorado, is hosting its Annual "Open Membership Luncheon" at the historic Brown Palace Hotel in Denver on June 30, 2017.

Anyone interested in learning more about COALSP is welcome to attend. Inventus (https://www.inventus.com/), a discovery management practice focused on the effective use of technology to enhance the legal discovery process, will be speaking on litigation support project management. Their presentation will high light what project management is in the legal field as well as the roles of practice support in the process and the responsibilities of the key players. Don’t miss out on this informative session on the legal trends in Denver!

For more information, contact Matthew Clark, COALSP Director of Public Relations, at 303-349-6426. Visit http://www.COALSP.org for more details.