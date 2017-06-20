Caduceus accredited online medical curriculum “Having a foundational level of knowledge related to health information is critical to effectively assessing threats to personal health, or even in a broader context, community health.” Says co-author, Dr, Jill Varnes.

Caduceus International Publishing (CIP), a leading provider of interactive health science curriculum, is pleased to announce a new online course entitled Personal & Community Health for the Fall 2017 term. The accredited online course provides practical insights and evidence-based strategies for achieving optimal well-being and teaches students how to apply them in their everyday lives.

“We’ve been hearing a growing number of requests and inquiries from our current customers for a course like this, and we believe this course offering will be a great benefit to students,” said CIP President, Ryan Fagerberg. “The authors and editorial staff have been great and we are proud of the curriculum we have created. We are excited to offer this new course to our current and future customers for the fall 2017 term.”

The new Personal & Community Health course is the third in CIP’s growing Health Science curriculum, with a fourth planned for Spring 2018. It joins the popular accredited Medical Terminology online course and Introduction to Human Nutrition online course. CIP was established in 2003 and has served hundreds of schools and more than 100,000 students throughout the U.S.

“Having a foundational level of knowledge related to health information is critical to effectively assessing threats to personal health, or even in a broader context, community health,” says co-author, Dr, Jill Varnes. "Scientifically based health information along with family health history are vital inputs to decisions people make everyday that could impact their personal health and the health of others.”

The accredited Personal & Community Health course can be delivered through customers’ Learning Management Systems (LMS), such as Canvas and Blackboard or through CIP's own hosted LMS. For more information, demos and to request a free trial please visit http://www.cipcourses.com or call 866-280-2900.

About Caduceus International Publishing

Caduceus International Publishing (CIP) is a leading provider of interactive health science curriculum and online medical terminology courses to Universities, professional schools, and health science centers across the country. CIP was established in 2003 and has served hundreds of schools and more than 100,000 students throughout the United States. CIP accredited interactive courses can be delivered through customers’ existing Learning Management Systems (LMS), such as Canvas and Blackboard or through CIP's own hosted LMS.