Born in southern Wisconsin, Dr. O’Neill has spent the last decade in Iowa attending both Luther College and the University of Iowa College of Dentistry. Dr. O’Neill has been recognized with numerous awards from the college, university and the American Student Dental Association (ASDA) for his leadership and clinical skills.

Dr. O’Neill was most recently honored to represent the Iowa American Student Dental Association (IASDA) as the President. Here he created the first annual IASDA Pre-Dental Summer Academy and presented to the Board of Regents on behalf of the University of Iowa College of Dentistry to emphasize the importance of the college in Iowa.

Today Dr. O’Neill continues to serve on the National Advisory Board for the Professional Protector Plan and on the ADA Council of Dental Education and Licensure.

“Clay & Associates DDS, PLC is a progressive dental clinic providing the quality of patient care and services that completely align with my education and training,” states Dr. Shaun O’Neill. “Dr. Clay’s and Dr. Bates’ compassionate patient care and the growing community made the decision to join the practice a very easy one.”

Outside of dentistry, Dr. O’Neill enjoys spending time with his family and friends. Outdoor activities on the water, as an avid skier, biking, hitting the golf course and hiking trails across the Midwest are just a few of the ways he spends his time off.

Additional extended hours are offered to help families schedule dental care with their busy lives. Clay & Associates DDS, PLC is accepting new patients for all their dental care that also includes implants, Botox and Dermafill services.

Clay & Associates DDS, PLC is located at 1905 North 15th Street, Fort Dodge, IA. Everyone is invited to check out the clinic on their website along with requesting additional information at http://www.clayassociatesdds.com/ or by calling 515-573-7601. Follow along for updates on services and community involvement with Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn.