Penguin Computing, a provider of high-performance computing, enterprise datacenter and cloud solutions, announced availability of its Tundra™ Extreme Scale (ES) server platforms based on Cavium, Inc. (NASDAQ: CAVM), second generation ARMv8-based ThunderX2 processors. Tundra ES Valkre servers powered by ThunderX2 processors are now available for public order, and a standard 19” rack mount model will ship in 3rd Calendar Quarter 2017.

Penguin Computing provides customized build-to-order server solutions for customers with specialized hardware requirements in enterprise, financial, federal government, bioinformatics and Internet segments. Penguin Computing has successfully delivered thousands of datacenter deployments, from departmental HPC clusters to TOP500 class supercomputers and scale-out server farms powering some of the largest web properties. Extending its ARMv8-based server offering, the new ThunderX2-based platforms enables Penguin Computing to provide high performance ARMv8 compute platform with reduced TCO, using SOCs optimized for exascale computing, in platforms customized for financial, bioinformatics, Internet and federal government market segments.

Penguin Computing’s second generation ARM based Tundra server platforms featuring Cavium ThunderX2 will focus on highly-scalable Hyperscale and HPC-type workloads including big data, large-scale graph analytics, molecular dynamics, and Ceph / Cloud storage. Performance will be driven by ThunderX2 ARMv8 SOCs optimized for these workloads, with high-performance custom cores, dual socket coherent connectivity and high memory bandwidth & capacity. Adding to these high-performance features are integrated scale-out IO supporting multiple x16 PCIe Gen3 ports enabling best-in-class performance. In addition, integration of IO interfaces and storage controllers reduces both power and cost, thereby driving outstanding reductions in TCO.

“Penguin Computing is the leading developer of open, Linux-based, HPC, cloud, and enterprise data center solutions,” said Jussi Kukkonen, Vice President, Advanced Solutions, Penguin Computing. “By extending our product roadmap to Cavium's second generation 64-bit ARMv8 CPUs in our Tundra family of Open Compute servers we again step up our leadership position. Our customers get outstanding value from the efficiency and flexibility enabled by OCP infrastructure combined with best-in-class compute performance coming from Cavium's ThunderX2 offering.”

“The momentum for ARM-based servers is building and the new range of server products from Penguin Computing enhances choice for the end users seeking for high compute performance with the most energy and cost-efficient solutions,” said Rishi Chugh, Director, Product Marketing, Cavium. “The new series of Tundra OCP compliant server family are well suited to address the high compute demands of next generation HPC and Cloud datacenter with outstanding performance and TCO.”

Availability

Penguin Computing Tundra servers featuring Cavium ThunderX2 CPUs are available for customer evaluation starting in June 2017, with general availability in the fourth calendar quarter of 2017. Penguin Computing welcomes interested parties to contact the company regarding the early access program.

About Penguin Computing

Penguin Computing is the largest, private, North American supplier of hardware, software, and services for Linux-focused, enterprise data center, high performance computing, and cloud solutions with more than 2,500 customers in 40 countries across eight major vertical markets. Penguin Computing pioneers the design and engineering of open technologies, including its Tundra product family of ultra-efficient, authorized, Open Compute Project (OCP) solutions. Leveraging decades of experience, Penguin Computing delivers top-of-class services and support, and operates the leading, public HPC cloud service, Penguin Computing On-Demand. Visit http://www.penguincomputing.com to learn more about the company and follow @PenguinHPC on Twitter.

About Cavium

Cavium, Inc. (NASDAQ: CAVM) offers a broad portfolio of infrastructure solutions for compute, security, storage, switching, connectivity, and baseband processing. Cavium’s highly integrated multi-core SoC products deliver software compatible solutions across low to high performance points enabling secure and intelligent functionality in Enterprise, Datacenter and Service Provider Equipment. Cavium processors and solutions are supported by an extensive ecosystem of operating systems, tools, application stacks, hardware-reference designs, and other products. Cavium is headquartered in San Jose, CA with design centers in California, Massachusetts, India, Israel, China, and Taiwan. For more information about the Company, please visit: http://www.cavium.com/.

