The Cürex Group, an institutional foreign exchange execution services and data analytics company, announced today the roll-out of microsecond timestamp confirmations for their clients’ trading activity. This capability underscores Cürex’s mission to support the best execution standards required under MiFID II, which will take effect in January 2018.

In addition to the precision delivered to clients through this technical refinement, Cürex’s post-trade analytics allow its customers to “walk the book” backward and forward by the microsecond to study the market before execution and after to gain deeper insight into their trading impact.

Commenting on the microsecond timestamp capability, Jamie Singleton, Cürex Group Chairman and Chief Executive Officer said, “Over the last seven years, we have consistently invested in technology and analytical capability to anticipate and support the needs of our buy side customers. Upcoming regulatory mandates like MiFID II will put increasing emphasis on best execution and the level of precision we are delivering to our clients.”

“Our corporate goal is to be the foreign exchange choice for best execution. Our microsecond timestamp capability, our unique pre- and post-trade analytics, and our fully anonymous, no last look liquidity pool, deliver compliant solutions for our customers. We are committed to continue to innovate and bring products and services to the buy side that lower their cost of execution and deliver trading outcomes that allow them to meet their fiduciary responsibilities,” Singleton concluded.

Cürex also announced the re-launch of its corporate website. Redesigned with a fresh new look and highly intuitive navigation, the new website was conceived to enhance user experience and provide visitors easy access to in-depth information about the firm, its products and services.

“The upgrade of our website was a natural consequence of the steady growth of our business, product and service offerings. The new user-friendly design and layout reflects our deep-seated belief that our website is a crucial means of communication to inform and educate our customers,” Singleton stated. “We hope our clients and the buy side community will take a few moments to explore our new website to better understand our corporate mission and the solutions we deliver to FX market participants who believe that best execution is critical to their customers.”

About Cürex Group

Cürex Group Holdings, LLC is a foreign exchange focused execution services and data analytics provider. Our singular focus is to improve the FX experience for every buy side institution. Cürex operates an FX ECN with robust no last look liquidity and complete transparency. Our unique market and trading analytics delivers meaningful intelligence to our customers. Our FTSE Cürex FX Benchmarks provide real time measurements to assess trading results and provide valuation metrics. Our mission is to work in partnership with our clients to add unparalleled clarity to all their foreign exchange activities. Our process and approach deliver demonstrable “best execution” outcomes that are auditable and support our customers’ efforts to make better trading decisions. Cürex is headquartered in New York City and independently owned and operated.