Storage Guardian Announces Newest Integration with ConnectWise

Storage Guardian, a company that gives businesses and their customers the ability to quickly recover from any data loss disaster, announced today that it now provides a robust set of real-time data recovery analytics for ConnectWise Automate™ and ConnectWise Manage™ partners who take advantage of Storage Guardian solutions to protect their critical business data.

The analytics made possible by the new integration allow managed service providers (MSPs) the ability to monitor and manage each customer’s projected recovery time, loss of revenue from different business interruption scenarios, and more.

“One of the most exciting aspects of this new integration is that ConnectWise partners who use Storage Guardian’s cloud-based data protection and recovery solutions have a tool that allows them to amplify their roles as trusted disaster recovery experts. Now MSPs have the information they need to guide important, strategic discussions with their customers about how to best protect critical business data,” said Omry Farajun, President, Storage Guardian.

He said that because Storage Guardian is the only ConnectWise-certified data protection integration partner that provides business disaster recovery (BDR) analytics based on real-time data, MSPs can quickly assess the level of risk faced by each of their customers. Recovery Point Objectives (RPOs) and Recovery Time Objectives (RTOs), for example, are constantly updated using a customer’s live data.

“Once an MSP is armed with this level of knowledge, it is better able to sell value-added premium data protection services designed to shorten a customer’s recovery window and lessen a business’s downtime,” Farajun said. “It’s a win for the MSP’s customer and a win for the MSP.”

Some of those premium options include Storage Guardian’s Disaster Recovery as a Service (DRaaS), a solution that enables a business to return to operations in minutes or hours instead of days; local backup components; and regularly scheduled disaster recovery testing to identify, validate, document, and correct gaps in the recovery process.

The new ConnectWise integration also offers MSPs:



Increased efficiency: Because Storage Guardian software is managed directly from ConnectWise Automate and ConnectWise Manage, MSPs monitor customer data from a single pane of glass.

Earlier awareness of potential risks: IT technicians who have easy access to disaster recovery analytics in ConnectWise Automate and ConnectWise Manage can quickly identify and notify management about likely recovery problems before disaster strikes.

Gavin Gamber, Vice President of Channel Sales & Alliances for ConnectWise, said the analytics in the newest Storage Guardian integration will help MSPs differentiate themselves in an IT ecosystem that faces daily threats from malicious software attacks, hardware failures and natural disasters. “Storage Guardian always keeps the needs of technology solution providers front of mind and, once again, has given ConnectWise partners the tools they need to be successful and grow their businesses,” he said.

To learn more about Storage Guardian’s flexible data protection service and how an MSP can market and resell data protection services to its customers, visit the Storage Guardian website and register for a free trial.

Visit Storage Guardian at Automation Nation 2017

Join Storage Guardian in Orlando, Fla., at Automation Nation, an annual event for ConnectWise Automate partners. Omry Farajun is hosting an educational session about how MSPs can meet and manage their customers’ expectations as well as maintain their customer relationships when getting them back into business after a data loss disaster, including one caused by ransomware. The session is June 21 at 2:15 p.m. Automation Nation attendees also are also invited to visit the Storage Guardian booth in the Solutions Pavilion.

About Storage Guardian

For more than a decade, Storage Guardian has been giving small- and medium-sized businesses and their customers the ability to quickly recover from any data loss disaster. Our robust set of enterprise-grade offerings include a secure cloud destination for disaster recovery as a service (DRaaS); affordable, feature-rich, automated backup and disaster recovery (BDR) solutions; and robust analytics to help calculate recovery time. Storage Guardian solutions protect your business data in the cloud, on-premises, or via a hybrid configuration, and always comply with the highest regulatory requirements, including Sarbanes-Oxley and FIPS 140-2. Safeguard data – no matter where it resides – before a natural disaster, hardware failure or malicious software attack stops your business in its tracks. For more information, visit the Storage Guardian website.