Ground-Based Nutrition, an innovative leader in the natural plant-based nutrition industry, has announced the release of its new Organic Fermented Beets, a nitric oxide superfood. Designed to increase endurance, promote nitric oxide production, and support heart health, this is the first certified organic fermented beetroot powder available on the market today.

Fermented beetroot powder offers several significant advantages over ordinary beetroot. When beets are fermented, the simple carbs in beets are effectively removed, greatly reducing the sugar content. This reduces the calories and also helps support healthy blood glucose levels. Fermentation also increases the nitrate content in the beets which translates to a higher nitric oxide production offering a performance advantage to athletes by increasing blood flow and oxygen delivery.

“Athletes know that increasing nitric oxide translates to higher performance allowing them to work out longer, run further, and push harder before becoming fatigued,” Charles C. Weller, CEO and Founder of Ground-Based Nutrition. “We’re also excited to be the first company to use organic Careflow™ Mango Fruit which has been clinically proven to improve microcirculation by enhancing eNOS activity, the enzyme required to convert arginine to nitric oxide. The combination of the organic fermented beets with Careflow™ Mango creates one of the most powerful, nitric oxide formulations available today.”

Ground-Based Nutrition's new Organic Fermented Beets is available at select retail stores across the country and at major online retailers.

