Hanzo, the world leader in legally defensible capture, preservation and analysis of web and social media content, announced today the availability of its latest extension to the Hanzo Enterprise Platform. In an increasingly digital world, innovation has largely failed to help the insurance industry keep up with the times. In response, Hanzo has launched a new AI-based web and social media investigation product to automate fraudulent investigations and bring Artificial Intelligence to the insurance industry.

Insurance fraud investigation has been a costly, time-consuming process for as long as most professionals can remember. Traditional private investigators (think wide-brimmed hat and binoculars) are still widely used in the claims investigations process, even when social media is involved in the research.

Social media now contains more personal data than ever, and this data has proven to be valuable for claims investigators. When an insurance claim raises red flags within a company’s automated system, investigators are assigned to the case to gather information. This process, which often includes researching the individual in question’s social media accounts and online presence, takes hours of manual work, and if completed by employees of the insurance company, can be a major risk to legally admissible content in a court of law.

Hanzo for Insurance Investigations automates the process of social media research by using AI to cross-reference profiles and aggregate data. This process is legally defensible and provides a non-biased, comprehensive report of the individual’s activity. This revolutionary approach allows for the most efficient and effective social media research.

In the current market, a single fraudulent investigation can cost up to $1,000 or more. While social media research is currently involved in up to 20% of fraudulent claim investigations, this percentage will only increase with time, meaning this lengthy process will have an even stronger impact on insurance companies’ bottom line. Hanzo for Insurance Investigations will help companies cut costs without sacrificing quality and accuracy.

About Hanzo: Hanzo is the world leader and Fortune 1000’s most relied-upon solution for AI-driven legally defensible capture, preservation, and analysis of web and social media content. We help eDiscovery, Compliance, Risk and Investigations professionals do their jobs faster and with higher levels of quality.

Hanzo collects anything you can see in a browser. Amazing companies in the Banking, Financial Services, Investment Management, Energy, Manufacturing, Telecommunications, Pharmaceuticals, Life Sciences and Government industries trust Hanzo. We are also relied upon by large Technology companies who are often involved with litigation and IP protection.