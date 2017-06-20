Hubba Groups allows companies to connect, collaborate and learn from each other to drive their business forward through the power of community. “With Hubba Groups, our members have new ways to connect with like-minded companies, to gain industry knowledge, uncover new collaborative partnership opportunities and ultimately grow their business,” said Ben Zifkin, CEO & Founder of Hubba.

Hubba, the largest commerce community for buyers, brands and influencers announced the launch of Hubba Groups, a powerful new feature that allows companies to connect and drive their business forward through the power of community.

Designed specifically with the idea of helping small businesses to engage, collaborate and learn from each other, Hubba Groups provides an opportunity for those in the commerce community to ask questions, provide answers and initiate discussion on the topics important to them.

“With Hubba Groups, our members have new ways to connect with like-minded companies, to gain industry knowledge, uncover new collaborative partnership opportunities and ultimately grow their business,” said Ben Zifkin, CEO & Founder of Hubba. “Today’s world is about the people we connect with, and those relationships are what drives modern commerce. The community is what feeds the collective gain of the new retail economy.”

The Collective Gain of Connected Commerce

Whether it’s looking for tips on the best eCommerce platform, collecting insight on how other companies are working with bloggers, or how to grow traffic on Amazon; being able to tap into the collective intelligence of a community makes businesses smarter. Hubba Groups offers business owners access to real-time answers, insights and partnership opportunities to help solve challenges and grow their business faster.

Our membership is made up of rapidly scaling brands, buyers and influencers; entrepreneurs that are passionate about their business and achieving success. Community is key component of commerce today; As Hubba Groups continues to evolve, members can expect new features based on feedback, additional discussion groups introduced and the opportunity to start their own discussions, both public and private.

A key feature of Hubba Groups will be “Office Hours”, where prominent experts across industries conduct AMAs style questions and answers sessions within groups. Group members will have the opportunity to learn from a community of experts in their respective fields, including Paco Underhill, author of “Why We Buy: The Science of Shopping”, and Award Winning Garnet Armstrong of Re:Form offering insight on visual design. For an up to date schedule or to look at other experts who will host Office Hour discussions within Hubba Groups visit our site or follow us on Twitter @Hubba.

Initial Hubba Groups include 8 different discussion themes around different topics, including, Eco-Friendly, Health & Wellness, Outdoor Sports, SuperZoo Pet Expo, Kids Baby Toys, Housewares and Home Accessories, Personal Care and Beauty and Accessories and Apparel.

Hubba Groups helps buyers serve customers better by creating a direct line to trends & trusted brands and decreasing the time spent hunting for information.

Hubba Groups help brands solve business challenges by connecting them to industry communities and tapping into peer and expert advice.

Instant access to a community of thousands ready to share ideas, experience and insights to help solve your business challenges.

About Hubba

Hubba with +60,000 members, is the leading business network designed to empower independent companies to connect on opportunities to grow their business. The platform provides powerful tools for buyers to discover new products from some of the world’s most innovative and creative brands, and opens new avenues for product creators to expand their reach and build partnerships with retailers across the globe and over multiple categories.

