Jacksonville, Florida, dumpster rental company, Sunshine Recycling, Inc., has been contracted to provide waste management during construction of a local restaurant, a project that could run more than $1.5 million. The restaurant will be located in the newly-renovated Summit Tower at 1000 Riverside Ave., in Jacksonville.

Construction has begun, and the restaurant is expected to be open for business by mid- to late summer. The general contractor for the project is Summit Contracting Group, Inc., a company Sunshine has worked with on several different jobs recently. For this venture, Sunshine will be supplying 30-yard roll-off dumpsters for construction and demolition debris, which will be hauled away weekly and recycled.

“This restaurant will be an impressive facility, spanning more than 10,000 square feet with two distinct spaces,” notes Chuck Herb, owner of Sunshine Recycling. “The restaurant itself will be on the first floor, with a build-out of 9,500 square feet. The rooftop bar will be on the ninth floor, and offer both indoor and outdoor seating. Guests in the bar area will be able to take in spectacular views of the St. Johns River and Jacksonville’s skyline.”

The local restaurant and rooftop bar is just one of many construction projects that Sunshine has been involved with in recent years. To see a full list of Sunshine’s projects, check out the company’s website at http://www.dumpsters-jacksonville.com/blog/. To request a free recycling or waste management quote, visit http://www.dumpsters-jacksonville.com/contact-us/.

