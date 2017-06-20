TOKYO – June 20, 2017 – Kudan, Inc., a leading computer vision company providing core technologies behind Augmented Reality (AR) applications, is partnering with LINE Corporation to develop advanced AR filters for LINE’s selfie camera app B612.

Launched in August 2014, B612 has grown in popularity around the world, surpassing 300 million downloads (as of Jan. 29, 2017). B612 enables users to create pictures and movies using a variety of filters and other effects, including AR filters that integrate fun and fantastical elements with real-world objects and landscapes when viewed through the camera screen.

Kudan’s proprietary computer vision technology features markerless AR and Visual Simultaneous Localization and Mapping (SLAM), which is capable of 3D mapping and tracking feature points in 2D images to recognize space and objects. Kudan’s versatile technology is fully cross-platform; iOS, Android and working flexibly without dependency on specific hardware.

As AR-based features are becoming more important in camera apps, B612 is looking to use Kudan’s leading-edge technologies to enhance its AR capabilities and take its mobile applications to the next level.

About Kudan

Founded in Bristol, UK, Kudan is a leading computer vision technology company, providing proprietary software such as AR SDK and 2D/3D image recognition algorithms, along with versatile and robust visual SLAM for both monocular and multiple cameras, which is applicable for AR/VR, IoT, AI and Robotics solutions. Kudan’s hardware-agnostic technology is ready to be embedded on all image-related devices and platforms in years to come.

About LINE

Based in Japan, LINE Corporation (NYSE:LN/TSE:3938) is dedicated to the mission of “Closing the Distance,” bringing together people, information, and society. The LINE messaging app was launched in June 2011 and has since grown into a diversified global platform, operating a range of services and contents.

