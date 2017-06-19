Mona Lisa by Gravity4. “There is a tremendous opportunity for AI in a market that has grown to $200 billion worldwide,” said founder and CEO, Gurbaksh Chahal.

Gravity4, the leading big data marketing cloud, introduces Mona Lisa, the first artificial intelligence (AI) digital assistant for online advertising across 19 countries. Brands use this machine learning prediction management platform to forecast media channels that will achieve optimal results in a programmatic environment.

Artificial intelligence gives marketers the ability to control their consumer data and analyze the information it contains about consumer demographics, interests and purchasing preferences. Marketing has become data science. Traditional analytic tools are no longer sufficient for comprehensive analysis of potential correlations and relationships assessment between disparate data sources. This results in the media analyst’s inability to test all hypotheses and derive the real value buried in actionable data.

Mona Lisa’s Machine Learning (proprietary AI technology) capabilities assists in solving the old brand budget problem of not knowing which 50 percent of the marketing works. By using an algorithm, implementing heuristic rules based on metrics and a curated dataset to train the algorithm, brands can direct their teams to focus on strategy rather than manual tasks.

The dashboard insights increase marketers’ knowledge and understanding of consumer behavior in ways that were never possible before, making for more relevant, cost-effective and optimal advertising.

With consumer behavior changing daily, there’s an overabundance of information but a limited computation human capacity. AI in marketing helps better target messages so the right information reaches the right person at the right time—on the right device. It's a necessity because we're all drowning in noise.

Mona Lisa applies a deep learning neural network from data input customers give directly or through Gravity4’s proprietary App Center. The algorithms use automated lookalike modeling, lead scoring, collaborative filtering, classification, regression, decision trees, recommendation engines, clustering, topic modeling and sequential pattern mining.

“There is a tremendous opportunity for AI in a market that has grown to $200 billion worldwide,” said founder and CEO, Gurbaksh Chahal. “AI is always learning. It’s ideal for exploiting the opportunities hidden in big data. Unlike traditional analysis, Mona Lisa’s machine learning thrives on growing datasets. The more data fed into its machine-learning platform, the more it can learn and apply the results to higher quality insights.”

“When brands deploy machine learning programmatically, they can improve the efficiency and effectiveness of customer engagement. The results are directional guidance for media channels can tune to, which to divest and which to accelerate automatically. This is why we’re proud to announce Mona Lisa. This platform further separates us from Oracle, Adobe, and Salesforce Marketing Cloud,” said Chahal.

Gravity4 has globally tested Mona Lisa under a closed pilot since the past year. In one example, a new brand from zero to $5M in annualized revenue in just 60 days of using Mona Lisa’s predictive analysis.

“This pilot project has been a breakthrough opportunity for my team and I to understand AI technology. Mona Lisa effectively analyzed each visitor’s behavior and enabled in real-time campaign optimization for an audience that was likely to convert even for a new brand. In the analytics, we could see clusters and segments most likely to respond to our product, and we’ve witnessed incredible results.” said Brandon Fishman, CEO of Internet Marketing Inc and CEO of VitaCup.

“Our media planners didn’t have to copy and paste data in Excel for us to compare media placement to media placement. We let Mona Lisa handle the cumbersome process of media buying, optimization and placement autonomously. We had more time to focus on the brand strategy. And with our success of launching online first, we now have offline distribution offers from various large retail chains,” said Fishman.

Brands are aggregating petabytes of Big Data; it’s unreasonable to expect a human or an unscaled technology to derive true insights in a meaningful manner. The marketer’s paradigm is changing so that humans will provide a machine with a set of inputs based on a problem or objective, and the AI engine will create the marketing and communications campaign across all its facets from asset and message creation all the way to intelligent distribution. With a unified approach that brings together data, content and channels, marketers can predict how an individual wants to interact with a brand and deliver experiences that provide the greatest value for both the consumer and the brand.

About Gravity4

Gravity4 is the world’s first high-frequency machine-learning marketing OS, built to enhance the advertising and SaaS industries. It collates customer experience so marketers can target a customer throughout the entire purchase journey and across all consumer touch-points, regardless of delivery channel. Its proprietary AI technology, Mona Lisa, builds a consumer persona by aggregating data across channels. The platform’s fluid and constant in-stream of data is sorted into a semantic graph to form connection clusters, using the correlation variables. All through a single click, it empowers agencies and marketers to allow connected software to optimize a manually driven $200 billion global advertising market. The company’s headquarters are in Miami, but it has offices in Sydney, Stockholm, Oslo, Auckland, Madrid, Singapore, Copenhagen, London, Dublin, Amsterdam, Helsinki, Hong Kong, Shanghai, Kuala Lumpur, Christchurch, Taipei and India.