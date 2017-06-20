Essex Bridal Boutique launches interactive online wedding planner

Fleur de Lys Bridal Wedding Planner Organising a wedding is a huge responsibility and we hope our wedding planner will make the process much easier

The interactive feature, available through the bridal store’s website, enables brides-to-be to plan, save ideas and have reminders on key dates and tasks.

Additionally, visitors to the site can save any dresses and accessories they love to a virtual scrapbook and find information on local suppliers. The new feature is something that has been planned for a long time, says owner Rebecca Ruggieri. “We’ve had a print wedding planner for some time,” she explains. “We wanted to develop something that was more interactive and available for brides to access anywhere. It’s designed to help with everything from booking the venue and photography to those final dress fittings and finishing touches. Organising a wedding is a huge responsibility and we hope our wedding planner will make the process much easier.”

Fleur de Lys Bridal’s website also includes a new feature to enable brides-to-be to book appointments online. “We realise that many people browse dresses and plan weddings outside of our opening hours,” says Rebecca. “By enabling them to browse appointments and book online, we hope it makes the process a bit easier. Our brides-to-be very rarely come wedding dress shopping alone, so the online booking tool will help with coordinating busy diaries too.”