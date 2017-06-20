Qorus for Microsoft Office 365 helps usher in the connected workplace

Microsoft Office 365 is designed to increase productivity and collaboration, and innovative solutions like the Document Builder for Word add-in help make it even easier for organizations to realize these benefits.

Digital transformation is a big deal. And a big job. It requires investment in internal marketing, change management, and system integration. But, like any big project, digital transformation is best managed when broken down into practical tasks that can be achieved quickly.

Microsoft Office 365 is a good place to start. Employees are already familiar with Microsoft applications, and many already use Microsoft OneDrive or Microsoft SharePoint to manage content. It’s why Office 365 now has over 100 million active users.*

Qorus, the company that helps organizations become more efficient when creating and managing business-critical documents like pitches, proposals, SoWs and RFPs, has just released an update to its productivity-enhancing add-in for Office 365, Document Builder for Word.

Qorus, which won third place in Microsoft’s 2016 Office App Awards, now allows users to create multiple content storage “hubs.” These hubs can be mapped to teams or projects, making it even easier for users to search for and add content to emails, documents and presentations without navigating away from their work.

Document Builder for Word now allows users to add smart fields to content. These fields can be used to automatically tailor documents like pitches, proposals and contracts, accelerating the document creation process and eliminating the risk of copy-and-paste errors.

“We know that businesses must embrace the concept of digital transformation if they are to survive. Microsoft is leading the way by helping its customers build connected workplaces where the organization’s best content is just a click away and collaboration is instantaneous. This type of environment drives productivity, morale, and, ultimately, profitability. Qorus is designed to extend these benefits,” explains Ray Meiring, CEO at Qorus.

“Partners like Qorus provide huge value to our mutual customers,” said Rob Howard, director of Office 365 Ecosystem, Microsoft Corp. “Microsoft Office 365 is designed to increase productivity and collaboration, and innovative solutions like the Document Builder for Word add-in help make it even easier for organizations to realize these benefits.”

Qorus offers a 14-day free trial for its Office 365 app, which can be downloaded from Microsoft AppSource:

https://appsource.microsoft.com/en-us/product/office/WA104380255?&mktcmpid=PRQorusaddin0531&mktvid=PN104378573

ABOUT QORUS

Qorus helps organizations create business-critical documents more efficiently and accurately. Our software is incredibly powerful but highly intuitive and very easy to use. Even the most non-technical users can quickly create accurate, personalized and compliant documents like proposals, contracts, RFPs, pitches and reports.

Qorus runs on Microsoft Azure and integrates with Microsoft Office to enhance document productivity.

Learn more about Qorus for Office 365 at http://www.qorusdocs.com/office-365-add-ins

*https://www.onmsft.com/news/office-365-now-reaches-100-million-commercial-active-users