With nearly 1,400 Critical Access Hospitals (CAHs) operating around the United States and serving populations of all ages, CAHs have become a mainstay in plenty of rural communities. However, their offerings are becoming increasingly sophisticated, often including a rehabilitation department with innovative technologies. One of these leading-edge modalities is aquatic therapy pools and standalone equipment that provide incredible versatility for patients who might not have opportunities to high-end rehabilitation options otherwise.

On Wednesday, June 21, 2017, from 3:00-4:00 p.m. E.D.T., the National Rural Health Association (NRHA) will offer a HydroWorx – sponsored webinar discussing the topic of hydrotherapy in CAHs. Led by Elizabeth McDonald, Director of Therapy Services and Cardiac Rehabilitation at Kansas-based Gove County Medical Center, “Aquatic Therapy Applications for Critical Access Hospitals” will provide those working in CAHs with insider knowledge on how to effectively offer aquatics to patients.

Drawing from her own experiences, McDonald will devote the one-hour session to share her CAH facility’s path toward using aquatic therapy to reduce outpatient length of stay and improve referrals. Topics covered during “Aquatic Therapy Applications for Critical Access Hospitals” includes:



Why Gove County Medical Center determined aquatic therapy was the right fit for their rehabilitation program.

How she and her team have expanded their aquatics from orthopedic and post-operative patients to those with specific conditions like lupus and cancer.

What aquatic therapy techniques can offer each type of patient group served at the CAH.

How CAHs can bring in new patients, increase revenue and increase private pay programs.

Which marketing strategies have worked best at Gove County Medical Center to build their aquatic therapy brand and improve physician referrals.

Attendance at “Aquatic Therapy Applications for Critical Access Hospitals” requires pre-registration prior to the start of the webinar.

About the Presenter

For more than 20 years, Elizabeth McDonald has been involved in the world of patient rehabilitation. In her many positions, she’s had the chance to found Gove County Medical Center’s cardiac rehab program, aquatic therapy program and cancer rehab program. Currently, she is the Director of Therapy Services and Cardiac Rehab.

McDonald’s formal education began at Colby Community College and Pima Medical Institute – Tucson. She holds BLS and ACLS certifications, and is a Falling Less in Kansas trainer. Additionally, she is a student clinical instructor and a member of the Aquatic Section of the APTA.

