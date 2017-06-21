Crafter Software, an award-winning provider of Web content management system software that drives high-performance, personalized digital experiences, announced today that a national non-profit company selected Crafter CMS as its digital experience solution to reinforce and grow its presence online. Crafter's new client selected a SaaS subscription to Crafter Cloud for the development of its corporate digital marketing site to radically improve its lead generation and global outreach efforts.

Crafter CMS will enhance the online experience for the company's services, offering an improved and personalized experience localized to certain regions. Website visitors will be able to access digital content across different environments and have a seamless omni-channel delivery experience aligning the company's messaging, goals, objectives, and design across channels and devices. As a result, the non-profit will strengthen its reputation and brand awareness in targeted areas. The company's goal is to accelerate donor acquisition in addition to enhancing its ability to up-sell and cross-sell.

"We are excited that Crafter's SaaS-based platform solution supports the client's precise need to effectively build brand equity in a demonstrable way," said Russ Danner, Vice President of Products for Crafter Software. "Crafter Cloud is not only highly scalable allowing clients to increase their digital reach globally, but also enables clients to create unique brand experiences," Russ added.

About Crafter Software

