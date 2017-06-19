HotelPlanner Names Best Cities to Visit for July 4th Celebrations

HotelPlanner, the leading online provider of group and individual travel services, has released its list of best cities to visit for this year’s July 4th celebrations.

HotelPlanner has rounded-up the top July 4th events that make these cities so attractive to travelers as well as the hotels in each city that rank highest in terms of affordability, amenities and proximity to festivities.

Atlanta, GA

The Fantastic Fourth Celebration in Stone Mountain Park is the area’s biggest fireworks extravaganza not to be missed. Using the latest technology in digital graphics and effects, this event will feature brand new music, a special light and laser show and a water show making for a truly spectacular evening. The Fantastic Fourth Celebration will take place from July 1-4, providing ample opportunity for travelers to celebrate throughout the holiday weekend. The Laser show is free with a $15 parking ticket or a $40 annual park pass and begins at 9:30 pm, followed by the fireworks. Parking can be purchased ahead of time online or the day of the event. Visitors traveling to the area should enter through the East gate on Highway 78 or the West gate on the corner of James B Rivers Memorial Drive and East Mountain Street. Hotels in the Atlanta area are running at an average rate of $117 per night.

HotelPlanner’s recommended 2, 3, and 4-star hotels near Stone Mountain Park include:



Hampton Inn Atlanta Stone Mountain, starting at $90, with free Wi-Fi and breakfast, and an outdoor pool

Holiday Inn Atlanta Northlake, starting at $102, with a hot breakfast buffet, free high-speed internet, and pet-friendly services

Atlanta Evergreen Marriott Conference Resort, starting at $161, with an indoor and outdoor pool, 3 restaurants, and a bar/lounge area

Chicago, IL

Travelers to Chicago shouldn’t miss the Fourth Of July at Navy Pier, a beautifully orchestrated fireworks show complete with synchronized music overlooking Lake Michigan. Each year, this free event draws in large crowds so guests should arrive early for the best seat. The Independence Day fireworks celebration starts at 9:30 pm with free entry into Navy Pier and on-site parking available at 600 E. Grand Ave, which can cost up to $28. For a more affordable option (between $10 and $15), consider 500 N. Lake Shore Drive, just a 2-minute walk from the pier. Visitors can book their spot ahead of time online. Hotels in the Chicago area are running at an average rate of $180 per night.

HotelPlanner’s recommended 2, 3, and 4-star downtown hotels near Navy Pier include:



Holiday Inn Express Chicago-Magnificent Mile, starting at $133, with free breakfast buffet and Wi-Fi, and business center

Doubletree By Hilton Chicago-Magnificent Mile, starting at $199 with an outdoor seasonal pool, 24-hr fitness facility, and free Wi-Fi

Omni Chicago Hotel, starting at $209, with an indoor pool, pet-friendly services, and a rooftop sundeck

Dallas, TX

For plenty of daytime fun, travelers to Dallas should visit the Red, White & the Blues--July Fourth Weekend at Dallas Arboretum where activities range from patriotic crafts to live blues music, with holiday favorites like hot dogs and root beer floats served throughout the scenic gardens. The event takes place July 1-4 between 11 am-2 pm daily, and is free with paid $15 garden admission. Retired and active duty members and veterans of the U.S. military as well as first responders get free admission with a valid photo I.D. Parking is $15 per vehicle and located in front of the main entrance on Garland Road. For those who want to continue the celebration into the afternoon and evening, check-out Fair Park Fourth, Dallas city’s official Independence Day celebration within the State Fair of Texas Midway. This event is free with a $5 midway admission for all ages over 3. Enjoy family fun activities, live music and rides starting at 12 pm with the fireworks display starting by 9:45 pm. Parking is also available for $5 per vehicle through Gates 5,6,10 and 11. Hotels in the Dallas area are running at an average rate of $84 per night.

HotelPlanner’s recommended 2, 3, and 4-star downtown hotels near Fair Park include:



Best Western Cityplace Inn, starting at $70, with an outdoor pool, and free Wi-Fi and breakfast

Crowne Plaza Hotel Dallas Downtown, starting at $90, with a bar/lounge area, an outdoor swimming pool, and a 24-fitness facility

Dallas Marriott City Center, starting at $94, with a Life Fitness facility, contemporary on-site restaurant, and close to public transit

New Orleans, LA

New Orleans is lighting up the sky this year with their festive Go Fourth on the River celebration, which will take place in the city’s historic downtown riverfront. Visitors can experience the impressive double-barge fireworks display over the Mississippi River against the backdrop of patriotic music. The river walk will feature a gallery of food vendors as well as the 6th annual July Fourth boat parade traveling down Bayou St. John. The fireworks show is free for everyone and starts at 9 pm with ample parking available at the Hilton New Orleans Riverside, the Garage at Canal Place, and the JAX parking lots. Hotels in the New Orleans area are running at an average rate of $178 per night.

HotelPlanner’s recommended 2, 3, and 4-star downtown hotels near the riverfront include:



Holiday Inn Express New Orleans Downtown, starting at $166, with free Wi-Fi and breakfast buffet, and an outdoor pool with sun loungers

Staybridge Suites New Orleans French Qtr/Dwtn, starting at 167, with free breakfast, outdoor pool, and pet-friendly services

JW Marriott New Orleans, starting at $203, with a bar/lounge area, 24-hr fitness facility, and an on-site steakhouse

New York City, NY

Returning for its 41st anniversary, Macy’s 4th of July Fireworks is the biggest fireworks celebration in our nation. Featuring brand new effects and pyrotechnics, this epic 25-minute display and choreographed musical score above Manhattan’s East River, is a sight to be seen. The event will also feature performances from country artists Brad Paisley, Jamie Barton, and Craig Campbell, among others. The fireworks show is free and starts at 9:25 pm over the East River with multiple access points to the best viewing locations from Houston Street to Midtown, specifically Broad Street, the Brooklyn Bride Park and Brooklyn Promenade. The event will also be televised on NBC. If traveling by car to the area, visitors should purchase parking online and arrive early to avoid street congestion. Taking the subway is the best option but be prepared to do some walking. Hotels in the NYC area are running at an average rate of $151 per night.

HotelPlanner’s recommended 2, 3, and 4-star downtown hotels near the East River include:



Best Western Plus Arena Hotel, starting at $135, with free breakfast and Wi-Fi, and a 24-hr business center

Courtyard By Marriott New York Manhattan/Upper East Side, starting at $146, with a 24-hr fitness facility, free Wi-Fi, and business center

Intercontinental New York Barclay, starting at $173, with a bar/lounge area, pet-friendly services, and minutes from the Grand Central Terminal

Orlando, FL

One of the biggest celebrations happening in Orlando outside of Disney World is the Fireworks at the Fountain, an impressive display over Lake Eola Fountain in Lake Eola Park. The 40th annual fireworks display and laser show will have activities for all ages, including live music, various concession stands, and a picnic-worthy location with great water views. Admission to the event is free. Festivities start at 4 pm, followed by a spectacular 30-minute fireworks display starting at 9:10 pm and a live performance by the Orlando Concert Band. Parking is still available near Lake Eola Park at the Library Garage, 37 East Washington Street Garage, and Capital Plaza Parking, starting at $6 with less than a 5-minute walk to the event. Hotels in the Orlando area are running at an average rate of $133 per night.

HotePlanner’s recommended 2, 3, and 4-star downtown hotels near Lake Eola Park include:



Comfort Suites Downtown, starting at $88, with free breakfast, fitness facility, and an outdoor seasonal pool

Courtyard By Marriott Orlando Downtown, starting at $152, with a bar/lounge area, free Wi-Fi, and complimentary area shuttle

Aloft Orlando Downtown, starting at $159, with a business and fitness center, and free wired/wireless high-speed internet

San Francisco, CA

For one of the best places to watch fireworks in California, visit San Francisco for its 4th of July celebration at Pier39, complete with live music starting at 6 pm, amazing Bay views, and a spectacular 30-minute fireworks display capping off the evening at 9:30 pm. The free event also coincides with the piers 39th anniversary this year, which will draw tens of thousands of spectators. For the best place to see the fireworks display, head to the decks or second floor of Pier39 or find a nice spot at any one of the Pier39 restaurants with a water view. Visitors traveling to the area are advised to reserve their parking online at 2800 Taylor St. or 471 Jefferson St., located less than half a mile from Pier39. Several parking garages in the area will only start accepting reservations the morning of the event. Hotels in the San Francisco area are running at an average rate of $176 per night.

HotelPlanner’s recommended 2, 3, and 4-star hotels near Pier 39 include:



Days Inn San Francisco Downtown/Civic Center Area, starting at $126, with free Wi-Fi, breakfast, and self-parking

Holiday Inn Express And Suites Fisherman's Wharf, starting at $192, with a fitness-facility, free buffet breakfast, and 24-hr business center

Sheraton Fisherman's Wharf Hotel, starting at $211, with an outdoor pool, 24-hr fitness facility, and an outdoor living room area with fire pits

Washington, D.C.

For those patriotic travelers, who want to celebrate Independence Day in our nation’s capital, they can kick-off festivities at the parade on Constitutional Avenue and 7th Street, complete with marching bands and larger-than-life colorful floats, beginning at 11:45 am. Cap off this idyllic experience at the spectacular fireworks display held at the National Mall Fourth of July Celebration at 9:09 pm against the backdrop of the U.S. Capital and other historic monuments. Both events are free for all ages. While visitors traveling to the area are encouraged to take public transportation to the National Mall, limited parking will be available during this event on Hains Point, accessible via I-395 or Maine Avenue, coming from the east. Other special events in the area include, 4th of July at the National Archives celebrating the 241st anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence. The ceremony starts at 10am and will feature patriotic music and a dramatic reading of the Declaration, followed by family activities and entertainment from 11-4pm. Hotels in the downtown area near the National Mall are running at an average rate of $112 per night.

HotelPlanner’s recommended 2, 3, and 4-star hotels near the National Mall include:



Comfort Inn Downtown Dc/Convention Center, starting at $107, with free breakfast and 24-hr fitness facility and business center

Hampton Inn Washington-Downtown-Convention Center, starting at $112, with an indoor pool, free buffet breakfast, and a bar/lounge area

W Washington D.C., starting at $117, with a fitness facility, pet-friendly services, and two on-site restaurants

Current rates through HotelPlanner.com extend over the holiday weekend, from July 1-4th.

About HotelPlanner & Meetings.com

HotelPlanner.com is the leading provider of online services in the global group hotel marketplace. Listed among the top 50 travel sites in the world and ranked number one in group travel, HotelPlanner.com is on track to produce nearly 1 million group leads this year, and is providing group hotel booking services to over 3,000 groups per day. The company’s robust technology and automated rate checkers provide customers with the guaranteed lowest available rates from a network of more than 100,000 quality hotel partners worldwide that are experts in servicing group travelers, making it easier and faster to book hotels for any corporate and leisure event. With its new eRFP group booking system, “Book-in-Block” and licensing technologies, HotelPlanner.com continues to advance the group booking process online for direct clients, market leading affiliates and hotel partners worldwide.

The company owns and operates Meetings.com, a premier site that provides information, planning and booking services for meetings and hotel stays for corporations, associations and business-to-business enterprises. By combining advanced technology with a highly experienced staff of professional meeting planners and travel specialists, Meetings.com quickly finds clients the perfect space at the best price for meetings large and small.

Customers can visit HotelPlanner.com online at http://www.hotelplanner.com, or on its mobile app, which provides users with the lowest, real-time hotel rates and availability, detailed hotel information and an easy booking tool right from the palm of their hand. They can also follow HotelPlanner.com on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Google+, YouTube and its Everything’s Better Together blog.

Founded in 2002 by CEO Tim Hentschel and CIO John Prince, the company provides 24/7 customer service and has offices in London, England (European Headquarters), Hong Kong (Asian Headquarters), West Palm Beach, FL (USA Headquarters), and Las Vegas, Nevada.

HotelPlanner.com is proud to provide hotel reservation services to valued clients within the sports team and university, corporate, and government organizations. The company’s Pro Sports Team clients most notably include Matchroom Sport, Washington Redskins, Professional Bowlers Association, European Professional Golfers (EuroPro), Super League (Rugby), AFC Wimbledon, Euroleague Basketball, Millwall F.C., and Queens Park Rangers F.C. In terms of college travel, Universities such as Texas A&M, New Mexico State, Saint Mary’s College, Bradley University, University of Reno-Nevada, University of Illinois-Chicago, Northeastern University, Cal Poly, and California State University Northridge use HotelPlanner to negotiate their group travel and recruiting stays. Corporations such as CROMPCO, Jackson Motor Sports, National Grid, Chicago Bridge & Iron, Publix, Servpro and Government clients such as the State of Louisiana, State of Arizona, Government Services Agency, and US Communities also utilize HotelPlanner.com as their hotel procurement provider to negotiate hotel rates, book hotel reservations and provide excellent service year-round.