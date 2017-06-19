Point Breeze Credit Union Announces Winner of Community Care Challenge

Point Breeze presents MAGIC with the $10,000 award “MAGIC’s innovative project will provide critical data to the medical community of Carroll County and we’re proud to support them,” said Bernie McLaughlin, president and CEO of Point Breeze Credit Union.

Point Breeze Credit Union is proud to announce the winner of its Community Care Challenge. Carroll County non-profit MAGIC, has been awarded $10,000 to support its new Smart Home project. Smart Home will provide innovative, in-home healthcare monitoring, analysis and alert services, which will benefit residents in two homes. The project will provide improvements to the quality of life for Carroll County adults with disabilities.

“MAGIC’s innovative project will provide critical data to the medical community of Carroll County and we’re proud to support them,” said Bernie McLaughlin, president and CEO of Point Breeze Credit Union. “It’s crucial that we support forward thinking organizations and we’re looking forward to seeing the community impact.”

The Smart Home project will have operational sensors collecting data as the first step toward projecting advanced clinical intelligence into the community to make measurable improvements in residents’ quality of life. Additional sensors will be incrementally deployed, along with more advanced analytics. As capabilities evolve, more connections to care providers and other locations will be made. The project is anticipated to launch Fall 2017.

“We’re thrilled to have had the opportunity to participate in the Community Care Challenge and even more excited to be awarded the grand prize,” said Jason Stambaugh, MAGIC. “The $10,000 from Point Breeze will provide us with the resources we need to accelerate implementation of the technology in the Smart Home.”

MAGIC along with four other finalists pitched their ideas to a panel of judges. The judges evaluated each pitch based on their potential community impact, creativity and feasibility. In addition to the grand prize winner, MAGIC, each of the other four finalists received $1,935, in honor of the year the credit union was founded, towards their idea. The additional finalists included the Boys & Girls Club of Westminster, Carroll Hospital Foundation, Kiwanis Club of Westminster and Ride with Pride.

