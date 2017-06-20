The QCT QxStack with Red Hat OpenStack Platform solution is designed to deliver ... a ready-to-deploy option, supported by hyperscale cloud experts and open source software experts.

Quanta Cloud Technology (QCT) today published a fully validated reference architecture for OpenStack clouds that simplifies the process of designing, deploying, operating and scaling agile infrastructures for enterprises and service providers.

Called QCT QxStack with Red Hat OpenStack Platform, the new reference architecture was developed in collaboration with Red Hat and is available from both companies. It delivers a pre-installed and pre-configured environment, featuring software from the world’s largest open source software company on infrastructure from the world’s leading provider of highly efficient hardware.

QCT is a global leader in hyperscale cloud and hyperconverged infrastructure. Red Hat is the world's leading provider of open source solutions. QCT and Red Hat enjoy a long relationship, including collaboration on OpenStack solutions. QCT QxStack with Red Hat OpenStack Platform includes Red Hat OpenStack Platform with Red Hat Ceph Storage and Ansible by Red Hat on QCT hardware to offer a robust, resilient and highly available OpenStack cloud solution for private and hybrid cloud environments. Red Hat OpenStack Platform is a highly scalable, production-ready Infrastructure-as-a-Service (IaaS) solution. It has emerged as an open source cloud platform of choice for a growing number of global organizations. Co-engineered with Red Hat Enterprise Linux and backed by Red Hat's support lifecycle, Red Hat OpenStack Platform offers an open foundation for cloud deployments.

The reference architecture is a guideline for infrastructure operators seeking a private or hybrid cloud solution that’s easier to deploy and manage when compared to designing and integrating all of the components in a fully customized deployment.

QxStack Auto-Deployment

To simplify and speed up deployment, QCT QxStack with Red Hat OpenStack Platform uses the QxStack Auto-Deployment Tool to help automate the installation of the Red Hat OpenStack Platform director, which then installs a complete OpenStack environment from bare-metal to fully provisioned nodes. The tool is based on Ansible, the leading simple, powerful and agentless open source IT automation framework. The reference architecture explains how the necessary deployment templates and scripts can be automatically generated based on a set of provisioning parameters and customized settings for network and storage requirements. The tool is also capable of auto deployment, simplifying the scaling process and supporting organizations embracing DevOps CI/CD software lifecycle processes.

Fault Tolerant to Minimize Disruptions from Downtime

QCT QxStack with Red Hat OpenStack Platform offers high failure tolerance that minimizes business downtime and the risk of data loss, passing a series of Tempest functionality tests, Rally load tests and high availability (HA) tests.

Pre-installed and Pre-configured Solution

QCT QxStack with Red Hat OpenStack Platform uses the QuantaPlex T41S-2U ultra-dense server appliance with four independent nodes. For storage, it uses the QuantaGrid D51PH-1ULH with a hybrid, tiered storage architecture in an ultra-dense, hot-swappable 1U platform. Options are also available for both rack management and a top-of-rack network switch.

Support From the Open Source Experts

QCT QxStack with Red Hat OpenStack Platform includes Red Hat Ceph storage, complete with a consistent OpenStack lifecycle with enterprise-level service for QCT hardware, QxStack Auto-Deployment Tool and Red Hat’s award-winning global support.

Supporting Quotes

“Enterprises and service providers alike are beginning to embrace OpenStack at an accelerating rate,” said Mike Yang, general manager of QCT. “However, they are demanding solutions that can speed their time to production. The QCT QxStack with Red Hat OpenStack Platform solution is designed to deliver precisely that: a ready-to-deploy option, supported by hyperscale cloud experts and open source software experts.” —Mike Yang, president, QCT

"By collaborating with QCT on QxStack with Red Hat OpenStack Platform we bring our mutual expertise to customers looking to save time when deploying OpenStack, Ceph-based cloud environments with Ansible automation on QCT hardware. We have made it easy for our mutual customers to deploy OpenStack-based cloud environments.” —Scott Musson, vice president, Global Strategic Alliances, Red Hat.

Other QxStack with Red Hat OpenStack Platform features

-Fully distributed object storage and persistent block-level storage

-Pre-configured networking

-VM provisioning engine and image storage

-Web browser-based interface accessible to users and administrators

-Authentication and authorization tools

About Quanta Cloud Technology (QCT)

Quanta Cloud Technology (QCT) is a global data center solution provider. We combine the efficiency of hyperscale hardware with infrastructure software from a diversity of industry leaders to solve next-generation data center design and operation challenges. QCT serves cloud service providers, telecoms and enterprises running public, hybrid and private clouds.

Product lines include hyperconverged and software-defined data center solutions as well as servers, storage, switches and integrated racks with a diverse ecosystem of hardware component and software partners. QCT designs, manufactures, integrates and services cutting-edge offerings via its own global network. The parent of QCT is Quanta Computer, Inc., a Fortune Global 500 corporation. http://www.QCT.io.

