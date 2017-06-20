Wayback Burgers' Free Shake Day (June 21) Free Shake Day brings back that feeling of quintessential Americana and helps our guests enjoy the good things in life – great food and great memories. There is no better way to celebrate summer’s arrival! - John Eucalitto

Wayback Burgers, America’s favorite hometown burger joint and fastest growing burger franchise, will (milk)shake things up for the first day of summer by giving away one complimentary Junior Black & White Milkshake per guest at all participating locations all day on Wednesday, June 21, 2017 while supplies last.

John Eucalitto, Wayback Burgers’ President, says there’s no better way to kick off the summer than a creamy milkshake served the old-fashioned way.

“We’re excited to continue our annual #FreeShakeDay tradition and treat all of our loyal guests to a milkshake served the old-fashioned way, with a side of nostalgia,” says Eucalitto. “Wayback Burgers was modeled after the traditional roadside burger joint, where people gathered to enjoy great burgers, fries, and milkshakes over great conversations with friends and family.#FreeShakeDay brings back that feeling of quintessential Americana and helps our guests enjoy the good things in life – great food and great memories. There is no better way to celebrate summer’s arrival!”

All participating Wayback Burgers locations are gearing up for #FreeShakeDay by loading up on supplies. 2,200 gallons of ice cream, 175 gallons of Hershey’s™ chocolate syrup, 175 gallons of Monin French Vanilla syrup, and 22,000 cups, lids and straws, to be exact – 30 times the required supply for an average day of sales. This ramp up is necessary as the average location will give out more than 280 milkshakes for #FreeShakeDay.

However, according to Patrick Conlin, Wayback Burgers’ Senior Vice President, an expected surge in local sales makes #FreeShakeDay a win-win for guests and franchise owners.

“#FreeShakeDay is one of the biggest days of the year for our franchise because most guests want to enjoy the full Wayback Burgers experience,” says Conlin. “We expect a 20-25% sales jump at all of our stores as hundreds of hungry guests purchase food to pair up with their complimentary milkshake. Our ‘Black & White Milkshake’ is a fantastic treat on its own, but it’s nearly impossible to resist adding your favorite burger and fries when you come to Wayback Burgers.”

All Wayback Burgers’ milkshakes are made the old-fashioned way by hand, using only fresh milk and hand-dipped ice cream. Its classic Black & White Milkshake is made with premium vanilla bean ice cream, fresh milk and a blend of vanilla and Hershey’s™ chocolate syrup. Guests are encouraged to share their complimentary shakes using the hashtag #FreeShakeDay on Twitter or Instagram, and leave a comment on Wayback Burgers’ Facebook page.

For more information on Wayback Burgers and #FreeShakeDay, please visit http://www.WaybackBurgers.com, Facebook, Twitter or Instagram.

For more information about the Wayback Burgers franchise opportunity, https://franchise.waybackburgers.com/.

About Wayback Burgers

Founded in 1991 in Newark, DE, Wayback Burgers is a Connecticut-based fast-casual franchise with a reputation for cooked to order burgers and thick, hand-dipped milkshakes, served in an environment that hearkens back to a simpler place and time—when customer service meant something and everyone felt the warmth of the community. Wayback Burgers currently operates in 27 states with over 124 locations nationally and internationally in Argentina, Brunei and Saudi Arabia. Through its executed master franchise agreements, Wayback Burgers plans to open in 35 provinces/countries in the Middle East, Northern Africa, Argentina, Pakistan, Brunei, Bangladesh; Alberta, Ontario, Manitoba and Saskatchewan, Canada; and Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, with pending letters of intent sent out to South Africa and the United Kingdom. For more information, visit http://www.WaybackBurgers.com.

