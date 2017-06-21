Advantage Communications Group This partnership enables Advantage's clients to quickly establish direct connectivity to multiple public cloud providers without the hassle of building out an entire network infrastructure,

Advantage Communications Group, LLC (“Advantage”), a leading technology solution sourcing advisor for business customers worldwide, today announced that they have entered into a partnership agreement with Megaport (USA), Inc, the US subsidiary of Megaport Limited (“Megaport”), the global leader in Software Defined Networking (SDN). This agreement provides Advantage’s clients and sales channels with rapid access to high bandwidth and secure cloud connectivity services through Megaport’s global SDN.

Megaport’s SDN extends to over 150 points of presence throughout North America, APAC, and Europe, including 54 locations in North America. Advantage’s global customer base can now directly connect to a growing ecosystem of Cloud Service Providers, including Amazon Web Services, Microsoft Azure, Google Cloud, Oracle Cloud, and Alibaba Cloud, at speeds of up to 10 Gbps with low latency and dedicated bandwidth. They will also benefit from Megaport’s rapid provisioning, 100% service level guarantee, enhanced data security, and flexible contract terms.

“This partnership with Megaport enables our clients to quickly establish direct connectivity to multiple public cloud providers without the hassle of building out an entire network infrastructure,” stated David Gardner, President and CEO of Advantage. “This not only lowers their cost of cloud adoption, it allows them to expand and innovate at a much faster pace than before.”

“Megaport values the opportunity to work with partners who can further extend our reach,” added Nicole Cooper, Executive Vice President, Americas at Megaport. “We have been extremely impressed by the Advantage team, and are excited to empower their base of clients and partners with a powerful set of tools to give them the edge in building scalable cloud solutions. Direct access to Megaport’s multicloud and service provider Ecosystem, flexible contract terms, rapid provisioning, and global network reach are key to service differentiation.”

“We have numerous clients who are just starting to move to the cloud, and others that are expanding to hybrid cloud environments,” added Steve Rome, Senior Vice President at Advantage. “In either case, Megaport’s Elastic Interconnection services allows us to quickly deliver cloud functionality with high availability and private connections.”

ABOUT ADVANTAGE COMMUNICATIONS GROUP, LLC:

Advantage takes a proactive approach to solving our client’s technology challenges. Leveraging relationships with over 150 of the world’s strongest telecom, cloud and managed service providers, we architect, implement and manage innovative solutions at the most competitive rates. Our experienced customer service team supports all the services we recommend, so clients can focus their time and energy on running their core business. Our services also include proprietary management software, which offers clients customizable visibility and reporting of all their telecom, cloud and mobility data. That’s why businesses that rely on their critical IT infrastructure also rely on Advantage to help them reduce costs and improve efficiencies. To learn more about how Advantage can help your business, please visit http://www.advantagecg.com.

ABOUT MEGAPORT

Megaport is the global leading provider of Elastic Interconnection services. The Company’s global Software Defined Network enables customers to rapidly connect their network to other services and data centers across the world. Services can be directly controlled by customers via their mobile devices, computer, or our open API. The Company’s extensive footprint in Australia, Asia Pacific, North America, and Europe provides a neutral platform that spans many key data center providers across various cities. Megaport has been built by a highly experienced team with extensive knowledge in building large scale global carrier networks and cloud connectivity. Megaport connects over 670 customers throughout its 150+ locations in 36 markets in 19 countries. Megaport is an Alibaba Cloud Technology Partner, Oracle Partner, Amazon AWS Technology Partner, Microsoft Azure ExpressRoute Partner, and Google Cloud Interconnect Partner. If you would like to learn more about Megaport, please visit http://www.megaport.com.