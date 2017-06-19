A modern, responsive, mobile user experience that allows donors to engage on the device of their choice is essential for maximum results - Jim Funari, StratusLIVE CEO

StratusLIVE, LLC, a leading provider of cloud-based software serving the nonprofit community, announces the general availability of several new and improved features to their Workplace Giving platform including an all new Workplace Fundraising App and integration with United Way iGuide data in support of national campaigns. The latest release also includes enhancements to dashboards, reporting, data imports, marketing, and content delivery widgets.

“A modern, responsive, mobile user experience that allows donors to engage on the device of their choice is essential for maximum results,” said Jim Funari, StratusLIVE co-founder, and CEO. “This most recent release is another example of our commitment to improving both donor experience and campaign management features in our Workplace Giving Portal platform.”

The rapid growth of the StratusLIVE Workplace Giving Portal has led to significant investments in new and improved features.

“The response from the 2016 campaign season helped drive a number of exciting new platform capabilities,” said John Funari, StratusLIVE co-founder, and chief software architect. "By the end of 2016, our clients had delivered more than 525 corporate websites serving over 620,000 employees across the country. By attracting leading socially responsible fundraising organizations, we’ve gleaned great insight into what customers want and expect in a modern workplace giving solution.”

The latest general release includes the following features.

New Workplace Fundraising App

The all new Workplace Fundraising App is used to efficiently build, deploy, and run workplace giving websites for online corporate social responsibility campaigns.

The app can work with any existing campaign management systems. Organizations who need a modern workplace campaign solution are no longer required to purchase or switch to StratusLIVE CRM software.

Support for National Campaigns

Support for national campaigns including integration to United Way Worldwide iGuide* data provides charity geographical alignment along with the ability to find and donate to a charity out of the donor or employer’s area. IGuide support allows donors to see their local United Way and its related designations and agencies automatically with minimal configuration from the administrators.

Campaign Management and Reporting

Multiple dashboards and reporting tools to monitor the progress of individual sites and rollup stats for organizations running multiple campaigns have also been significantly enhanced to provide real-time reporting across all campaign sites.

New import capabilities help campaign managers rapidly upload corporate employee rosters and giving history if available. The giving history import feature can be customized for virtually any format as needed.

The latest release also includes newly redesigned campaign reporting, pledge and payment exports, and program and designation management.

Improved Giving Experience & Donor Engagement

Several new or enhanced features are designed to improve donor engagement. The new giving status widgets provide graphical views of campaign progress for donors to see their impact against campaign goals.

New email tools help campaign managers deliver contextual messages by segment including a confirmation email for employees who opt-out of the campaign.

These new features follow the 2016 StratusLIVE Workplace Giving Portal release which included several important enhancements such as suggested giving levels for renewed pledges, upsell, single sign-on (SSO), and incentive program support.

John Funari continued, “our goal is to reshape how employees engage with the local community through corporate social responsibility campaigns. By continually adding and improving the available features delivered through an exceptional user experience, nonprofits can be much more effective in their fundraising efforts."

About StratusLIVE, LLC

StratusLIVE is a leading provider of cloud-based solutions for nonprofit organizations. The Stratus 365 product suite features enterprise-class relationship management, online fundraising, business intelligence, and analytical marketing capabilities, natively integrated with the commercial Microsoft Dynamics 365 platform. StratusLIVE headquarters in Virginia Beach, Virginia, with offices throughout the United States. For more information, visit http://www.stratuslive.com.

*iGuide integration is facilitated through a working partnership between StratusLIVE and United Way Worldwide. This partnership should not be inferred to indicate United Way Worldwide endorsement of StratusLIVE software or services.