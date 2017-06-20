Forrester Construction Recognized as 2017 Best Place To Work

Team Members vote for Forrester Construction as a 2017 Best Place to Work. We know Forrester’s team is very talented, but it is also really rewarding to know that they like coming in every day, that they feel supported and are engaged in the mission of the company.

Forrester Construction has been recognized as a Washington Business Journal 2017 Best Place to Work. Forrester and other leading organizations will be honored at a June 22 awards program for creating exceptional workplaces highly valued by their employees.

Award applicants were evaluated and ranked across five size categories determined by their number of local employees. Forrester is ranked in the large firm category.

Forrester is particularly proud of this award since it is the direct result of Team Member feedback. Nearly 100% of the company’s approximately 120 employees submitted feedback, rating the firm highly on values, culture, compensation, benefits and management practices. Team Members also noted differentiators like company sponsored events, culture of teamwork and career growth opportunities as key factors.

Executive Vice President Karen Roberts explains, “Our Team Members are at the heart of our success and are absolutely critical for Forrester’s achievement of our strategic goals. Being selected as a Best Place to Work is an incredible honor, because it reflects our core values and our strong culture.”

Roberts continues ”We know Forrester’s team is very talented, but it is also really rewarding to know that they like coming in every day, that they feel supported and are engaged in the mission of the company.”