Aliant Payment Systems, a U.S. based provider of merchant services and credit card processing, announced today that it has entered into a strategic processing relationship with Merchant e-Solutions, a Cielo company and leading provider of global payment solutions.

The relationship will allow Aliant to expand its client roster to include accounts with higher annual processing volumes, such as e-commerce, travel, and B2B companies. Additionally, Aliant’s Independent Software Vendor (ISV) program will benefit from Merchant e-Solutions’ ability to quickly implement custom integrations, expanding the choice of turnkey, certified solutions available to Aliant’s customers.

“Aliant is looking forward to this strategic alliance with Merchant e-Solutions, an experienced leader within the e-commerce industry,” said Aliant CEO Eric Brown. “Their innovative technology, relationship-oriented approach and incredible people were a major factor in our choice to team up.”

“Aliant has a reputation for providing outstanding service and support to their partners and clients,” said Bruce Kirst, executive vice president, Merchant e-Solutions. “We are proud that they have put their trust in us to help them target new merchant segments and grow their business.”

For more information, please contact Casey Kurlander at casey(at)aliantpayments.com.

About Aliant Payment Systems

Aliant Payment Systems is a Fort Lauderdale, Florida-based credit card processing and independent merchant services provider that has worked with businesses of all sizes for over 14 years. Aliant Payment Systems enables brick-and-mortar, e-commerce and mobile vendors nationwide to accept various payment forms, and it provides a complete line of credit card machines, ATMs and payment technology. To learn more about Aliant Payment Systems, please visit http://www.aliantpayments.com.

About Merchant e-Solutions

Merchant e-Solutions helps merchants accept payments anywhere and easily manage all on one platform. Merchant e-Solutions provides a global network and enables merchants to securely do business in multiple channels including in-person, online, and on the go. Our industry-leading technology platform, flexible and customized reporting, and world-class service provide customers, banks, partners and developers with the most comprehensive payment services in the market. Merchant e-Solutions is based in Atlanta, GA and is part of Cielo S.A., Latin America's leader in electronic payment solutions. To learn more about Merchant e-Solutions, please visit http://www.merchante-solutions.com