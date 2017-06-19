Majestic Steel Selected as a Northeast Ohio Top Workplace for 2017

“It’s an honor to be named a Top Workplace in Northeast Ohio and we’re humbled by our Associates’ positive feedback. We appreciate all they do for our company, our customers and the community.” -- Todd Leebow, CEO and President of Majestic Steel.

Majestic Steel has been selected as a Northeast Ohio Top Workplace for 2017. The family-owned steel company was ranked as one of the top workplaces in its category, which was featured in The Plain Dealer Top Workplaces special section on June 18. This is the sixth year Majestic Steel received recognition as a Top Workplace.

The Plain Dealer partnered with Workplace Dynamics, a firm that specializes in employee feedback surveys and workplace improvement to survey employees from businesses, government agencies and nonprofits with at least 35 employees. Survey topics included managerial support, leadership, benefits, compensation, work/life balance and career development. Winners were selected and ranked solely based on the feedback employees provided on these surveys.

“We are proud of our roots in Northeast Ohio and the opportunities created here,” said CEO and President of Majestic Steel, Todd Leebow. “It’s an honor to be named a Top Workplace in Northeast Ohio and we’re humbled by our Associates’ positive feedback. We appreciate all they do for our company, our customers and the community.”

ABOUT MAJESTIC STEEL

Majestic Steel USA stocks, processes and ships prime steel across the United States and into Canada and Mexico. Family owned and operated since 1979, the company continues to focus on the growth and innovation of its industry. Majestic Steel is a top employer in Northeast Ohio, with locations in Houston and Atlanta.