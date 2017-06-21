Law Firm Dunlap Bennett & Ludwig Welcomes New Chief Operating Officer

DeAnna Burke, newly appointed Chief Operating Officer of DBL "Deanna Burke... will help lead DBL’s law practice management into the 22nd century 80 years before everyone else."

Dunlap Bennett & Ludwig is proud to announce DeAnna Burke, PMI certified Project Management Professional and formerly project manager with an international Fortune 100 company, has joined the Firm as the new Chief Operating Officer. Ms. Burke joins to manage all organizational aspects of corporate operations and employ legal project management processes throughout the firm to further DBL’s commitment to maximizing the quality and affordability of legal services offered.

With over fifteen years of management experience, including serving as the Project and Operations Manager for Metron Aviation, Ms. Burke’s extensive experience managing multiple complex simultaneous projects uniquely equips her to lead DBL’s rapidly growing team of staff and attorneys. Ms. Burke received her bachelor’s degree in History from the College of William and Mary in 2001 and will work out of DBL’s national headquarters in Leesburg, Virginia.

“Deanna Burke, has years of successful international large group and project management experience which will help lead DBL’s law practice management into the 22nd century 80 years before everyone else. Combined with enthusiasm and a tough can-do attitude DBL is excited to welcome her to the team,” stated DBL founder Tom Dunlap.

On joining the Firm, Ms. Burke states that she looks forward to applying her Project Management skills and experience to the firm’s operations to increase efficiency and predictability, while continuing to deliver first-rate legal representation to clients.

About DBL:

Dunlap Bennett & Ludwig is one of the fastest growing business, intellectual property, construction, and real estate firms in the US, having recently celebrating the opening of a new US office in San Juan, Puerto Rico, as well as a second international location in Toronto, Canada with admitted attorneys in both locations. DBL is committed to building long-term client relationships by providing innovative and affordable legal services or all phases of business growth and litigation representation.