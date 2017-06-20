NFI Recognized as a Food Logistics 2017 Top Green Provider

We are committed to providing our customers with exceptional service, while doing our part to positively impact the environment

NFI, a leading supply chain solutions provider, has been named to the Food Logistics Magazine Top Green Providers List. This annual award recognizes companies whose products, services, or exemplary environmental stewardship promote sustainability in the food and beverage industry.

NFI has a long standing track record for its sustainability efforts. With a strong desire to provide high quality service to customers, NFI is committed to continue being a leading environmentally friendly and conscience 3PL provider.

In addition to its own sustainability initiatives, NFI also supports its customer’s efforts with several advanced ways to stay green. NFI has reduced its environmental footprint through the use of alternative fuel, the implementation of natural gas fleets, and operating green facilities throughout North America. A majority of trucks among its 2,300-plus dedicated fleet are outfitted to improve aerodynamics and fuel efficiency.

NFI also utilizes green solutions throughout its 33.5 million square feet of warehousing space. Distribution operations use recycled material for packaging and numerous warehouses are equipped with solar panels, including the corporate headquarters in Cherry Hill, N.J. Real estate projects are also built to LEED standards.

“NFI continues to prioritize sustainability across our business and takes great pride in positively benefitting the community. We are committed to providing our customers with exceptional service, while doing our part to positively impact the environment,” said CEO, Sid Brown.

“Transportation and logistics comprise a significant part of supply chain, and we commend those companies in our industry that embrace their role as environmental stewards, while raising the sustainability bar for their peers,” said Lara L. Sowinski, Food Logistics editorial director.

The Food Logistics Top Green Provider list provides a guide for logistics professionals to identify providers, manufacturers, software, and technology companies that have found new ways to promote sustainability throughout their interactions and those of their customers. Providing supply chain solutions to customers from numerous industries, NFI looks forward to continue to improve its environmental impact and help customers operate more sustainably.

About NFI -- NFI is a fully integrated supply chain solutions provider headquartered in Cherry Hill, N.J. Privately held by the Brown family since its inception in 1932, NFI generates more than $1.3 billion in annual revenue and employs more than 8,300 associates. NFI owns facilities globally and operates more than 33.5 million square feet of warehouse and distribution space. Its company-owned fleet consists of over 2,200 tractors and 8,300 trailers, operated by more than 2,600 company drivers and 325 owner operators. Its business lines include dedicated transportation, warehousing, intermodal, brokerage, transportation management, global logistics, and real estate services. For more information about NFI, visit http://www.nfiindustries.com or call 1-877-NFI-3777.

About Food Logistics -- Food Logistics is published by AC Business Media, a business-to-business media company that provides targeted content and comprehensive, integrated advertising and promotion opportunities for some of the world’s most recognized B2B brands. Its diverse portfolio serves the construction, logistics, supply chain and other industries with print, digital and custom products, events and social media.