HMT Associates, a shopper-focused brand activation agency, was officially named a 2017 Top Workplace in Northeast Ohio. The Plain Dealer released this year’s results on June 18.

HMT specializes in creating marketing strategies that transform all ways consumers engage with brands, in-store, online and experientially for clients such as Kraft Heinz and Mondelēz International. One of 29 newcomers to the list, HMT leadership works hard at being a best-in-class workplace for their team. “2016 was a year of tremendous growth at HMT allowing us to enter Top Workplaces for the first time. Being named a Top Workplace is an incredible honor, because it comes directly from our employees,” says Patti Conti, founder and CEO of HMT. “At HMT, we are about people first. We are dedicated to fostering a collaborative team environment with an entrepreneurial spirit — and this award is a testament to our success.”

The Top Workplaces lists are based solely on the results of an employee feedback survey administered by WorkplaceDynamics, LLC, a leading research firm that specializes in organizational health and workplace improvement. Doug Claffey, CEO of WorkplaceDynamics, says the award reflects employee sentiment. “The Top Workplaces award is not a popularity contest. And oftentimes, people assume it’s all about fancy perks and benefits,” he says. “But to be a Top Workplace, organizations must meet our strict standards for organizational health. And who better to ask about work life than the people who live the culture every day — the employees. Time and time again, our research has proven that what’s most important to them is a strong belief in where the organization is headed, how it’s going to get there, and the feeling that everyone is in it together.” Claffey adds, “Without this sense of connection, an organization doesn’t have a shot at being named a Top Workplace.”

About HMT

Headquartered in Cleveland, OH and founded in 2002, HMT is a shopper-focused brand activation agency dedicated to transforming all ways consumers experience brands in-store, online and experientially. HMT works with some of the world’s most iconic brands including Oreo, Ritz Crackers, Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Swedish Fish and Sour Patch. Connect with @HMTassociates on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and LinkedIn. http://www.hmtassociates.com

About WorkplaceDynamics, LLC

Headquartered in Exton, PA, WorkplaceDynamics specializes in employee feedback surveys and workplace improvement. This year alone, more than two million employees in over 6,000 organizations will participate in the Top Workplaces™ campaign—a program it conducts in partnership with more than 40 prestigious media partners across the United States. Workplace Dynamics also provides consulting services to improve employee engagement and organizational health. WorkplaceDynamics is a founding B Corporation member, a coalition of organizations that are leading a global movement to redefine success in business by offering a positive vision of a better way to do business.