Adbrain, a global provider of intelligent cross-device technology solutions, and Media iQ, the global analytics and technology specialist, have joined forces to offer media planners a complete cross-device view of customer data within AiQx – Media iQ’s new programmatic-first insight and planning tool.

Media iQ and Adbrain have a longstanding innovative partnership, whereby Adbrain is the exclusive provider of cross-device data to existing clients of Media iQ’s media solutions. This new product helps Media iQ to innovate on its AiQx platform, which was launched to afford brands and agencies access to audience data insights via Media iQ’s 25 AI-powered solutions. Adbrain’s technology has been integrated into AiQx to power the cross-device element of this new offering.

“AiQx has been developed to help planners & buyers to go beyond panel-based data with real-time insight on consumer behavior and audience trends,” said John Goulding, Global Product Director at Media iQ. “Our clients will now be able to discover diverse insights about their target audiences, including a deeper understanding of the cross-device consumer journey thanks to Adbrain’s extensive and accurate customer identity solutions.”

“Our technology solutions are helping Media iQ clients to make sense of this multi-screen world, enabling users of AiQx to develop more targeted and relevant ad campaigns,” said Gareth Davies, CEO, Adbrain. “Both Adbrain and Media iQ have strong foundations in AI technology which has strengthened our collaboration, allowing both companies to continue to innovate.”

About Media iQ

Media iQ is a leading global analytics technology company that uses its superior analytical platform AiQ to unlock insights from data to drive business growth.

Media iQ has a clear vision for its clients – to inspire through insights. We are experts at ingesting large amounts of data, modeling data to convert into insights and then actioning these insights through a variety of products and services. In short, Media iQ makes data valuable, insightful, and intelligent, which helps agencies and brands engage customers, grow sales and unlock new revenue opportunities.

Founded in 2010, Media iQ has over 350 staff serving over 600 clients, and enjoys a 97% client retention rate globally. Headquartered in the UK it has offices across North America, Europe and Asia. http://www.mediaiqdigital.com

About Adbrain

Adbrain is a global leader in resolving customer identity for marketers and their partners across people, places and devices. Adbrain's advanced customer ID mapping solutions are used to increase sales and ROI on marketing activity by enabling true-identity led targeting and measurement. Named one of the hottest 50 AI startups, Adbrain has mapped 90% of the adult internet population in the U.S. with over 400 advertisers benefiting from having customer identity resolved. Adbrain has offices in San Francisco, Seattle, New York and London and is backed by investors including Notion Capital, Octopus Ventures and Cisco Investments. Learn more at http://www.adbrain.com and on the Adbrain blog.