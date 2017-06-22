Triad Technologies to Open ParkerStore in Elyria, OH

Triad Technologies, LLC (Triad), a leading distributor of fluid power and automation products is opening a ParkerStore in Elyria, Ohio. The store will be Triad’s 17th location.

The Elyria ParkerStore will offer customers:



Custom hydraulic and pneumatic hose assemblies while they wait

Steel and brass fittings, adapters, pneumatic and hydraulic quick couplings, and other industrial components for common applications

Filters, regulators, and lubricators

PTS tagging on custom hose assemblies

Equipment rental

24-hour emergency service

“There is already some knowledge of ParkerStores in the area because of our Brook Park location. However, being a 30-minute drive, it was often a last resort for customers around Elyria. Now that we’re opening in Elyria, we look forward to serving customers, earning their business and becoming the first option for their hydraulic and pneumatic needs,” said Matt Snyder, Retail Sales Manager.

The Elyria ParkerStore will be located at 135 Olive Street, Elyria, OH 44035 with a target opening date of August 1, 2017. For a full list of Triad’s 16 ParkerStore locations, visit http://www.triadtechnologies.com.

About Triad Technologies:

Triad Technologies, LLC is a leading Ohio-based distributor of hydraulic, pneumatic, electromechanical, filtration and lubrication technologies. Triad is a premier full-service stocking distributor, Hydraulic Technology Center (HTC), Pneumatic Technology Center (PTC), Automation Technology Center (ATC) and Connector Technology Center (CTC) of Parker Hannifin. With 16 locations throughout Ohio, Triad provides product expertise, critical application knowledge and custom solutions to its customers with an emphasis on value-added services, including: technical support, 24/7 field service, and system design, hose assembly and repair service (http://www.triadtechnologies.com).