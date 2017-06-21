Kiewit Selected as EPC Contractor for CPV Fairview Energy Center

Kiewit Power Constructors Co. has been selected as the EPC contractor for the CPV Fairview Energy Center, a new natural-gas powered electric generating facility in Jackson Township, north of the city of Johnstown, Pennsylvania. The project is led by Competitive Power Ventures (CPV), an independent power producer dedicated to increasing America’s energy sustainability by providing safe, reliable, cost effective and environmentally responsible power generation.

“Kiewit brings a wealth of experience and expertise in working on combined-cycle facilities, which will benefit the overall quality and success of the CPV Fairview Energy Center,” said Dave Flickinger, executive vice president, Kiewit Energy. “Our broad capabilities, which span construction, procurement and engineering, offer CPV a single source of accountability, ensuring on-time, on-budget project delivery.”

The CPV Fairview Energy Center is a 1,050-megawatt, natural gas-fired 2x1 combined cycle plant. When complete in 2020, it is expected to power more than one million Pennsylvania homes.

“CPV is excited to have Kiewit lead the engineering and construction of the CPV Fairview Energy Center,” said Dan Nugent, senior vice president of engineering & construction at CPV. “It takes a company with a demonstrated broad range of capabilities and dedicated team of professionals to plan, build and energize a state-of-the-art energy facility like CPV Fairview Energy Center – and that company is Kiewit.”

Kiewit provides a complete array of construction, design, procurement, engineering and commissioning services for major power plant projects throughout North America. Over the past 10 years, Kiewit has either designed, constructed and/or provided start-up services for more than 600 power-related projects totaling nearly $18 billion in contract revenue.

About Kiewit

Kiewit is one of North America’s largest and most respected construction and engineering organizations. With its roots dating back to 1884, the employee-owned organization operates through a network of subsidiaries in the United States, Canada, Australia and Mexico. Kiewit offers construction and engineering services in a variety of markets including transportation; oil, gas and chemical; power; building; water/wastewater; and mining. Kiewit had 2016 revenues of $8.6 billion and employs 20,000 staff and craft employees.