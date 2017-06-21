David Wolk, the CEO of Goodway Group – the programmatic partner agencies trust to drive campaign performance and media efficiency – has won a Glassdoor Employees’ Choice Award recognizing the Highest Rated CEOs for 2017 in the U.S. SMB category. Glassdoor released its annual report honoring the Highest Rated CEOs, which highlights top leaders employees love working for at Small & Medium Companies in the U.S.



Among chief executives recognized by employees in the U.S., Wolk received an impressive approval rating based on the anonymous and voluntary reviews Goodway employees shared on Glassdoor throughout the past year. Wolk will rank in the top 25 on Glassdoor’s Highest Rated CEOs, U.S. SMB with a 97% percent approval rating from employees.

“I am absolutely humbled by this award,” says Wolk. “I think a company is only as good as its corporate culture and at Goodway we have placed a real emphasis on open communication, collaboration and transparency. I am proud to lead such an exceptional group of people.”



“CEOs tell us the Glassdoor Employees’ Choice Award is one of the highest honors they can receive because it truly reflects employee opinion about the job they do every day. I congratulate all of the winners on this significant honor,” said Robert Hohman, Glassdoor co-founder and CEO. “We know that CEO approval ratings correlate to overall employee satisfaction and trust in senior leadership, which contributes to long-term employee engagement, ultimately helping an employer’s recruiting and retention efforts.”



When employees submit reviews about their company on Glassdoor, they are asked to rate various factors about their employment experience, including their overall satisfaction and other workplace attributes like senior management. As part of these ratings, employees are also asked to rate whether they approve, disapprove or are neutral about the job their CEO is doing.



Among the 700,000 companies reviewed on Glassdoor, the average CEO approval rating is 67 percent.



See the complete list of all Highest Rated CEOs in 2017 in the U.S. SMB category: https://www.glassdoor.com/Award/Highest-Rated-CEOs-at-SMBs-LST_KQ0,26.htm

About Goodway Group

Goodway Group is the programmatic partner agencies and advertisers trust to drive campaign performance and media efficiency. Proud to be completely independently owned and operated, Goodway provides programmatic expertise that meets its clients’ needs — and no one else’s. Through managed planning and buying services across all paid digital media, Goodway delivers trustworthy marketing expertise and authentic results because Goodway knows the truth is what matters most. Goodway Group. Honestly Smart Digital.



About Glassdoor

Glassdoor is one of the largest and fastest growing job sites in the world today. Set apart by the tens of millions of reviews and insights provided by employees and candidates, Glassdoor combines all the jobs with this valuable data to make it easy for people to find a job that is uniquely right for them. As a result, Glassdoor helps employers hire truly informed candidates at scale through effective recruiting solutions like job advertising and employer branding products. Launched in 2008, Glassdoor now has reviews and insights for approximately 700,000 companies in more than 190 countries. For labor market trends and analysis, visit Glassdoor Economic Research. For company news and career advice and tips, visit the Glassdoor Blog and for employer-related news and insights to help employers hire, visit the Glassdoor for Employers Blog. Visit Glassdoor.com or download our apps on iOS and Android platforms.



