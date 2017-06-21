Richard Ehrlickman and Tom Major ranked as one of The World’s Leading Intellectual Property Strategists by Intellectual Asset Magazine (IAM). The IAM Strategy 300 is a unique guide that lists the individuals who have demonstrated world-class skills in the development and roll-out of strategies that maximize the value of patents, copyrights, trademarks and other intellectual property rights.

“It is a privilege and honor to be recognized by IAM for our IP expertise and our contributions to the IP industry. As an IP strategist we create maximum value for our clients from their Patents and IP Assets” said Mr. Ehrlickman. “Rich and I bring together over 50 years of intellectual property experience in all facets of the business including patent brokerage, patent licensing, and valuation. We have been working together for over 10 years in support of client IP transactions. I would like to thank IAM for the recognition and the contribution that it brings to the IP industry" said Mr. Major.

Mr. Ehrlickman continued “Tom and I pride ourselves on 'Getting the Deal Done' and 'Closers' as we finalize successful IP Transactions for our clients. Therefore, the company we founded is appropriately named TransactionsIP.” This is the eighth consecutive year for Mr. Ehrlickman, and the second year for Mr. Major, that they have been recognized for their IP expertise as IAM World Leading IP Strategists.

The IAM Strategy 300 is available in printed format and online at http://www.iam-media.com/strategy300.

About IAM

IAM (http://www.IAM-Media.com) is produced in London by the IP Division of Globe Business Media Group and reports on intellectual property as a business asset. Its primary focus is on how intellectual property can be best managed and exploited to create corporate value. The publication’s core Readership comprises senior executives in IP-owning companies, corporate counsels, private practice lawyers and attorneys, licensing and technology transfer mangers, and investors and analysts.

About TransactionsIP, LLC

TransactionsIP is a leading intellectual property patent brokerage, patent valuation, licensing and consulting firm offering a full range of services to individuals, small companies and large enterprises. TransactionsIP leverages client patents and technology to maximize their returns. Founded by Richard Ehrlickman, a former IBM VP of IP & Licensing, and Tom Major former VP at Honeywell, the Principals bring together over 50 years of industry, university, and start-up IP knowledge and experience, and have completed hundreds of transactions For more info, visit http://www.transactionsIP.com or contact us via email at info(at)transactionsIP(dot)com or by phone at +1 (561) 504-8762.