ECPI University is pleased to announce its new Master of Science in Nursing program has received full accreditation from the Commission on Collegiate Nursing Education (CCNE). CCNE is a national accrediting body for baccalaureate and higher nursing education programs and is recognized by the U.S. Secretary of Education. CCNE evaluates nursing education programs for high quality, integrity, and successful program and student outcomes.

“The process of accreditation is entirely voluntary and programs seek accreditation to demonstrate to the public that the nursing program is well designed, well managed, and provides a solid nursing education to its graduates,” says Dr. Deborah Clark, MSN Nurse Administrator at ECPI University. “The process takes about two years from application, which includes hosting an on-site visit, and waiting for the Board of Commissioner’s final determination.”

ECPI University’s Master of Science in Nursing program encompasses two distinct and high-demand concentrations: Health Systems Leadership and Nursing Education. The concentrations are guided by the American Organization of Nurse Executives (AONE) and the National League for Nursing’s Certified Nurse Educator (CNE) competencies throughout the curriculum.

