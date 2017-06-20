CATMEDIA is One of Atlanta’s Best and Brightest Companies to Work For

“CATMEDIA’s human resource department is honored to be recognized by the Best and Brightest program. From our CEO to our supervisors, our human resource department strives to create an environment where all employees can thrive!”

The Best and Brightest Companies to Work For competition honors organizations that are committed to creating an excellent workplace environment through their human resource practices and employee enrichment. The celebration will take place on June 28, 2017 at the Atlanta Marriott Marquis and will begin at 8 a.m. with registration, networking, and two guest speakers followed by breakfast and a coffee break at 9:45 a.m.

Click here to view the full list of winners.

Each nominee for Best and Brightest undergoes an evaluation based on categories such as communication, work-life balance, employee education, diversity, recognition, retention, and more. The nominated companies then receive an overall assessment report that summarizes how they stack up against the other participating organizations. The assessment displays scores in the three highest and lowest areas, providing each company with possible opportunities for improvement.

In response to being named one of Atlanta’s Best and Brightest Companies to Work For, CATMEDIA’s HR Generalist, Matthew Mitchell says, “CATMEDIA’s human resource department is honored to be recognized by the Best and Brightest program. From our CEO to our supervisors, our human resource department strives to create an environment where all employees can thrive!”

The CATMEDIA family takes pride in and embraces a two-way communication strategy between management and staff, which encourages open dialogue, fosters new ideas, and maintains a healthy environment. CATMEDIA plans to utilize the Best and Brightest assessment to continue building upon and enhancing the workplace experience.

CATMEDIA has seen tremendous growth since opening its doors in 1997. CEO, Catherine Downey has watched the company expand significantly in the past few years. Not only is the company being recognized as one of Atlanta’s Best and Brightest Companies to Work for, but CATMEDIA has also been recognized as one of the Nation’s Best and Brightest Companies to Work for along with several other prestigious awards.

About CATMEDIA:

CATMEDIA is an award-winning Inc. 500 company based in Atlanta, Georgia. Founded in 1997, the company specializes in advertising, creative services, media production, program management, training, and human resource management. As a Women Owned Small Business (WOSB), CATMEDIA provides world-class customer service and innovative solutions to government and commercial clients. Current CATMEDIA clients include Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), Office of Personnel Management (OPM), and the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA).

Stay Connected with CATMEDIA:

For more information on CATMEDIA and its services, please visit http://www.CATMEDIA.com

Like us on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/CATMEDIASTUDIO/

Follow us on Twitter at https://twitter.com/CATMEDIATweet