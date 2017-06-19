Business is in great part about continuously evolving our network of people, learning experiences and knowledge. Mobile Growth Fellowship events are where I’ve come to learn from others, grow my network and personally enjoy.

Over 200 of the country’s top mobile app marketers are expected to attend Mobile Growth New York on Wednesday June 22, 2017 at the Paley Center for the Media. The event will feature top mobile app marketing thought leaders who will discuss the latest trends in Brand Marketing and Performance Marketing.

During this single-day conference, participants will have an opportunity to network and learn from the industry’s best mobile app marketing professionals. Keynote speeches by PicsArt CBO Wilson Kriegel and Hinge CEO Justin McLeod will cover building an app business from start-up to sale and taking risks for sustainable success.

“Business is in great part about continuously evolving our network of people, learning experiences and knowledge. Mobile Growth Fellowship events are where I’ve come to learn from others, grow my network and personally enjoy,” says Wilson Kriegel, CBO at Picsart.

Mobile Growth New York is one of four annual events hosted by Mobile Growth Fellowship and is dedicated to tackling some of the most challenging topics faced by mobile app marketers today. In its fifth year, this event will cover user acquisition, monetization, engagement/retention, data science & analytics, and mobile video marketing.

“Though mobile video is one of the fastest growing tactics of the digital marketing arsenal in 2017, marketers tell us that they’re faced with challenges around developing relevant and effective creative, selecting the best channels and determining broadly accepted and reliable KPIs to measure performance,” said Leo Giel, Chief Revenue Officer at YouAppi. “Attendees of Mobile Growth New York 2017 will learn how to better address these challenges and more effectively use mobile video to grow their business.”

Presentations and panels include:

Learn How to Achieve Accelerated Growth with Mobile Video by YouAppi’s CRO Leo Giel.

In-App Header Bidding – New Era of Ad Serving with AerServ’s CEO Andrew Gerhart.

How to Leverage Growth Through Bots with Topbots’ CEO Adelyn Zhou.

Avoiding the Pitfalls of Programmatic Landscape which includes representatives from Adobe, Simple Machine, AerServ, Adjust and FlipBoard.

Blending Brand and Performance Marketing: What Works for App Marketers which includes representatives from Women in Wireless, GLAMSQUAD, Reuters Consumer, AccuWeather and Today Tix.

The Value of Viewablity - What Mobile Publishers Need to Know to Unlock Budgets Today which includes representatives from MoPub,The Meet Group, The Trade Desk and Integral Ad Science.

A full schedule of presentations and panels can be found here: http://mobilegrowthnewyork.com/schedule/

Mobile Growth New York is sponsored by: YouAppi, Adjust, Adxperience, Aerserv, InMobi, MoPub, Tenjin, Women in Wireless, 1APP, and Vungle.

Event Details

Registration: To register for the Mobile Growth New York, visit http://www.mobilegrowthnewyork.com

Location: Paley Center for the Media 25 West 52 Street New York, NY 10019

Dates: June 22, 2017

Speakers:

Michael Amin, Category Director - Interactive Games, Digital Products & Services, MLBPA

Sam Arnold, Director of Growth, Simple Contacts

Kurt Bieg, CEO, Simple Machine

Ben Clark, VP Customer Retention, SeatGeek

Vivian Chang, Director, Digital Marketing, RetailMeNot

Deniz Gezgin, Director of UA-Mobile, Topps

Japheth Dillman, CEO & Co-Founder, CLEVR

Alexandre Douzet, Co-Founder and CEO, Ollie

Nicole Harris, COO, Slyce

Nick Hermansader, VP Advertising Operations, The Meet Group

Joanna Lord, CMO, ClassPass

Katie Madding/Hutcherson, Director of Product, Adjust

Julia Martin, Senior Manager, Business Development, MoPub

Farzana Nasser, Global Co-President, Women in Wireless

Ngozi Ogbonna, Director of UA, Today Tix

Fabien-Pierre Nicolas, Director of Marketing, SmartNews

Katie Madding, Director of Product, Adjust

Beatrice Olivas, VP of NA Performance Advertising, InMobi

Nikki Pozzi,VP, Consumer Products - Brand, Marketing & Retail, NFL

Irina Yakupov, Director of Operations, Adxperience

Adelyn Zhou, Founder & CMO, Topbots

And more! A full list of speakers can be found here: http://mobilegrowthnewyork.com/speakers/

About Mobile Growth Fellowship

The Mobile Growth Fellowship is the largest network of Mobile Growth professionals specializing in the areas of User Acquisition, Monetization, and Engagement/Retention. It is a non-vendor think tank aimed at exploring the latest trends in marketing, advertising and distribution for mobile applications. Founded in 2013, MGF aims to bring together the top decision makers at mobile application companies to foster strategic, forward- thinking discussions at its events and meetups. Membership and registration are free but restricted to non-vendor, senior level executives within the field. For more information visit us at http://www.mobilegrowthfellowship.com

# # #

